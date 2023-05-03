OPINION: ‘The pain never goes away’

(Readers: last week I recounted the sad story of a former student who suffered a tragic fate at the hands of a violent and angry man. This week's story is similar. I promise I'm not doing this for some morbid or grim purpose but actually a hopeful and meaningful one. Please bear with me for the next couple of weeks.)

I knew her, but not well. Our interaction was limited to the times I visited the business where she worked in high school. She was shy, but not unfriendly, the kind of person that everyone liked. And she possessed a certain beauty and grace that you admired from a distance, like a blossoming tree in the Spring.

Eventually she went off to college, studying classical and modern dance. You'd say to yourself, "Well, that makes sense. She would be good at it."

A few days after her college graduation, her parents were on their way to help her pack up and return home to look for work. She took a friend to the airport early that morning, and returned to her apartment building. She didn't see the predator lurking in the dark. Didn't know until the moment he grabbed her that she was in any danger.

He took her to a nearby park, abused her and executed her.

And her parents, expecting to meet her at her apartment, instead got to identify her at the morgue.

This event vexed me. You hear about it happening somewhere else to someone else and it all seems so abstract. But when it happens to someone you know, it hits a lot harder. And it did. You see, she was pretty much the last person on the planet that would deserve a fate like this. It didn't seem fair. And it sure didn't seem just.

Now if you're waiting to hear about some epiphany I had that would put this event in perspective, well, it hasn't happened yet. What did happen was a realization I came to have about evil in this world.

It went something like this:

1. There is evil in the world.

2. Sometimes the arc of evil intersects the lives of innocent people.

3. When that happens, innocent people often suffer, and sometimes die.

Oh, one more thing.

4. There is absolutely nothing you can do about it.

I have met many people who have carried existential pain with them throughout their lives. So have you. And something I have noticed.

The pain never goes away.

Oh, it may be suppressed. Or medicated. Or rechanneled. But it is always there. (I still carry some degree of angst from the death of that girl.)

So we can conclude that there is some trauma that just can't be forgotten. Some wounds from which we will bear the scars for the rest of our lives.

But even though the scars are there, and the pain – to some extent – remains, not all that results from those things is necessarily unhealthy.

TO BE CONTINUED.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.