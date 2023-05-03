School board approves certified salary schedule

A special school board meeting was held Thursday, April 27, to approve the new certified salary schedule for the 2023-24 school year.

The new certified salary schedule came about because of the recently passed Arkansas LEARNS Act, which states that all newly hired teachers must make $50,000 annually.

Through two workshops, the school board approved a salary schedule that would comply with the LEARNS Act but also will not leave veteran teachers with nothing new.

During the school board meeting on Thursday, April 13, the board approved to send a proposed salary schedule to the Personnel Policy Committee (PPC) for review.

The PPC met the previous week and approved the salary schedule to be sent back to the school board for final approval.

"After hearing and seeing the presentation and having discussion we have recommended that a proposal would be sent back," said Doug Hartman, the president of the PPC.

The school board unanimously approved the salary schedule for the 2023-24 school year.

The proposed schedule would bump the starting salaries of brand new teachers with just a Bachelor's Degree from $43,250 to $50,000, Superintendent Jody Wiggins told the board at that meeting.

In addition the proposal will also provide $1,000 increments across education levels, Wiggins said.

Along with the salary and step increase, bottom level veteran teachers who have topped out with 25 years will earn $58,400 which represents a $3,300 increase over the amount they previously earned when the salary schedule topped out at Year 23, Wiggins said.

Based upon the salary schedule every teacher in the district will see an increase of $2,300 over their contracted amount for the 2022-23 school year, Wiggins said.

The new schedule will add Years 24 and 25 which will raise salaries for bottom level teachers to $59,600 by Year 25.

Hirings and resignations

While the school board was in its special session Wiggins said there were a couple of resignations and new hires that he wanted to run through with the board.

The board went into executive session to discuss the resignations and new hires. After coming back from executive session, the board voted to approve the resignations and new hires.

There were four licensed resignations, Wiggins said. The resignations were:

Stephanie Simpson, Allen Elementary SPED.

Jayna Moffit, High School Assistant Principal.

Leigha Norton, Middle School Health PE Coach.

Brooke Wilson, Northside Pre-K Teacher.

There were two new hires approved. Those were for Darla Swanson, High School Spanish and Brandon Murphy, High School Science Engineering.

Following this vote, the board voted to adjourn the special meeting.