Senior Activity Center lunch menu

by Staff Reports | May 3, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

May 3-5

W – Lemon pepper chicken, smothered cabbage, carrots, roll, brownie

TH – Beer battered cod, black-eyed peas, seasoned corn, hush puppies

F – Chicken & broccoli stir fry, fried rice, egg roll w/sauce, coconut cake

May 8-12

M – Chicken Caesar salad, summer fruit cup, crackers, fresh baked cookie

T – BBQ pork sandwich, potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, emerald pears

W – Salisbury steak w/gravy, herb roasted potatoes, broccoli/cauliflower, roll, hummingbird cake

TH – Chicken parmesan w/bowtie pasta, Italian veggies, garlic roll, applesauce

F – BBQ brisket, mustard potato salad, baked beans, roll, ice cream

May 15-19

M – Beef lasagna, salad w/dressing, mixed veggies, French bread

T – Chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, banana pudding w/wafers

W – Garlic meatballs w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, melon chunks

TH – Chicken salad scoop on lettuce, broccoli salad, crackers, fresh fruit, chocolate chip cookie

F – Beef stroganoff over parslied noodles, California veggies, fruit cup, roll

May 22-26

M – Marinated chicken, wild rice, vegetable stir fry, strawberry poke cake

T – Beefy potato casserole, whole kernel corn, roll, spiced peaches

W – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, Tuscan veggies, roll

TH – Chicken bacon wrap w/honey mustard, garden pasta salad, potato chips, fruit

F – Sliced pork w/gravy, mashed potatoes, orange glazed carrots, mandarin orange cake

May 29-31

M – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY

T – Chicken enchilada bake, Mexican rice, refried beans, sherbet

W – Fried catfish, pinto beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, fruited cherry Jell-o

