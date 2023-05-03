Senior Activity Center lunch menu

May 3-5
W – Lemon pepper chicken, smothered cabbage, carrots, roll, brownie
TH – Beer battered cod, black-eyed peas, seasoned corn, hush puppies
F – Chicken & broccoli stir fry, fried rice, egg roll w/sauce, coconut cake
May 8-12
M – Chicken Caesar salad, summer fruit cup, crackers, fresh baked cookie
T – BBQ pork sandwich, potato wedges, creamy coleslaw, emerald pears
W – Salisbury steak w/gravy, herb roasted potatoes, broccoli/cauliflower, roll, hummingbird cake
TH – Chicken parmesan w/bowtie pasta, Italian veggies, garlic roll, applesauce
F – BBQ brisket, mustard potato salad, baked beans, roll, ice cream
May 15-19
M – Beef lasagna, salad w/dressing, mixed veggies, French bread
T – Chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet potato fries, tangy coleslaw, banana pudding w/wafers
W – Garlic meatballs w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, melon chunks
TH – Chicken salad scoop on lettuce, broccoli salad, crackers, fresh fruit, chocolate chip cookie
F – Beef stroganoff over parslied noodles, California veggies, fruit cup, roll
May 22-26
M – Marinated chicken, wild rice, vegetable stir fry, strawberry poke cake
T – Beefy potato casserole, whole kernel corn, roll, spiced peaches
W – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, Tuscan veggies, roll
TH – Chicken bacon wrap w/honey mustard, garden pasta salad, potato chips, fruit
F – Sliced pork w/gravy, mashed potatoes, orange glazed carrots, mandarin orange cake
May 29-31
M – CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY
T – Chicken enchilada bake, Mexican rice, refried beans, sherbet
W – Fried catfish, pinto beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, fruited cherry Jell-o