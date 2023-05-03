The 48th annual Dogwood Festival

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mayor Judy Nation (third from left) poses with firefighters (left to right) Gunnar Fidler, Charlie Jones, Andrew Alfaro and patrol officers Chris Ramos and Christian Carter following the pancake eating contest. The first responders competed in the second half of the contest. Alfaro was the winner of the contest. For more Dogwood Festival photos, see page A6.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Arthur Hulbert (left), Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, poses with Maddie Schultz, the director of Ability Tree, and James Barnett at the end of the third annual James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race. Proceeds from the purchase of ducks went to Ability Tree. For more Dogwood Festival photos, see page A6.

