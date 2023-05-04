Alma man killed after home invasion in Oklahoma, officials say





An Arkansas man was killed after invading a home near Kansas, Okla., in southern Delaware County on Tuesday night, according to state officials.

William King, 20, of Alma, was involved in two separate incidents on Tuesday evening -- one outside and "within walking distance" of the home and one inside the home, according to Gerald Davidson, interim spokesman of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

After the incident outside of the home, which Davidson did not elaborate on, King contacted the resident of the home and made his way inside of the home.

"After a physical altercation, the resident of the home fired shots and ended up killing the individual," Davidson said.

Davidson said the investigation is ongoing and he could not release the name of the resident or the address.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office was first to respond to the scene and asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case, Davidson said.



