Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Alma man killed after home invasion in Oklahoma, officials say

by Graham Thomas | May 4, 2023 at 11:40 a.m.
Police lights are shown in this file photo.


An Arkansas man was killed after invading a home near Kansas, Okla., in southern Delaware County on Tuesday night, according to state officials.

William King, 20, of Alma, was involved in two separate incidents on Tuesday evening -- one outside and "within walking distance" of the home and one inside the home, according to Gerald Davidson, interim spokesman of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

After the incident outside of the home, which Davidson did not elaborate on, King contacted the resident of the home and made his way inside of the home.

"After a physical altercation, the resident of the home fired shots and ended up killing the individual," Davidson said.

Davidson said the investigation is ongoing and he could not release the name of the resident or the address.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office was first to respond to the scene and asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case, Davidson said.


Print Headline: Alma man killed after home invasion in Oklahoma

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT