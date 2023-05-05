Chamber holds candidate forum for school board candidates Tuesday at library

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum Tuesday, May 2, for the two candidates running for school board at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

This forum gave the public the chance to get to know Zone 3 School Board candidates Aric Bergthold and Gary Wheat. The moderator for the event was Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO. The school board election will be held on Tuesday, May 9.

Eight questions were submitted to the candidates that day and each had the chance to answer the questions. Many of the answers given by each candidate were similar to those of the other candidate. The candidates had three minutes to answer each question and two minutes for closing remarks.

Question 1 and opening remarks

The first question asked was for each candidate to tell the public who they were and include three main reasons why they are running to be on the school board.

Bergthold, said he was born and raised in Siloam Springs and is a Christian. Bergthold said he is married and has four children -- all in the Siloam Springs School District. Lastly Bergthold said he is a conservative.

"I believe in excellence and objective truth," Bergthold said. "I believe in continual improvement ... We can change our mind, we can change policies, we can change opinions. We don't have to be set. And this is how we do it, and here's how we will always do it, give ourselves some grace to say there might be a better way to do something for my reasons."

Wheat, who is the pastor at The Assembly, said he has lived in Siloam Springs for 22 years and has the privilege of pastoring a great congregation. He also said he is running for the school board for the same reasons as Bergthold is.

As a parent of two children who have gone through the Siloam Springs School District, Wheat said he is proud of how the school district has helped him to shape his children's career paths. Lastly, Wheat said he wants to run to serve.

"I don't know if you can do anything else better in a community than to bring servanthood to the service to be the example for your kids, for your community, and those kids that may not have a role model in their life," Wheat said.

Question 2: In your opinion, what are the pros and cons to parents, children, and public schools of the recently passed LEARNS Act?

Wheat said this was one of the largest education laws passed and praised things like teacher pay and the focus on literacy. Wheat also said he thinks everyone is still trying to understand the LEARNS Act, but was uncertain about the repeal of the Teachers Fair Dismissal Act, saying that it did not give a teacher the opportunity to improve and be coached.

Bergthold had similar answers to Wheat, saying he was glad for the teacher pay bump and literacy focus saying that some studies show over one third of students are not reading at grade level. Bergthold also said the school district is not here to create kids who just go to school all the time and that there is an end goal.

Question 3: Recognizing that being on the school board, you will be expected to make difficult decisions that not everyone agrees on, if you had to vote on the LEARNS ACT as you understand it today, would you vote "yes in support of the LEARNS Act" or "no opposed to the LEARNS ACT" and please explain your reasoning.

Both candidates said they would vote for the LEARNS Act and had different reasons for it as well as a few negatives. Bergthold said he believers in Leadership Coach and Author Pat Mahoney's philosophy of "Disagree and commit."

This involves a person disagreeing with the method of accomplishing the goal but still supporting the goal itself, Bergthold said. He also brought up a con about the LEARNS Act that he didn't like that the bill was so huge with a lot of stuff in there instead of just tackling issues one at a time.

Wheat said the question that needs to be asked is "what is best for the kids?" Now that the LEARNS Act has been passed everyone needs to sit down and ask what are the things that are best for the kids are going to be a challenge, Wheat said.

Question 4: We live in a close-knit community. There are going to be times, if you are elected, that you will have to make a decision that could potentially be controversial. When you come to this crossroad, regarding a decision, how will you assure your vote is what is best for the students, parents and the community versus peer pressure from a few individuals? What is your process for determining the best course of action?

Wheat focused on what is best for the whole and look at the end result, which is what is best for students and community as well as what reflects the community's core values.

Bergthold said healthy conflict can be good. He touched on issues like curriculum or credit for sports and said there might be a middle ground, but issues related to finding sexually explicit material in the school library then it is best to stand firm and say no.

Question 5: What about your past experiences do you feel best prepares you to be on the Siloam Springs School Board?

As a person in business, Bergthold views kids as their customer and their education as a product. Teachers are a first frontline sales force. Bergthold said he thinks his kids will be a huge benefit to equip him to do the job.

Wheat agreed that being a parent first will help him. He also spoke of learning from experienced people and said when he was a new parent he looked to those who have raised kids for guidance. Wheat also said that he has to look at himself in the mirror and say he did what was morally right.

Question 6: What do you like most about our Siloam Springs Public School District and what would you like to see different or improved on?

Wheat began by complementing the school system and saying how honored he was asked to serve on the board of Bright Futures and being a part of Kiwanis. He said there are things the board needs to focus on like feeding kids when they are not in school.

Bergthold said the most important thing is the students. He also said that if a person does not love kids then they probably shouldn't try to run for school board.

Question 7: What would your plans be to progress the career development opportunities, specifically for high school students?

Bergthold said the CTE (Career Technical Education) and CAS (Certificate of Advanced Study) programs are wonderful and he would take every opportunity to continue to grow these programs.

Wheat echoed the same answer as Bergthold did. He also said that not every student is ready to go to a four-year college and also fully supports the CTE and CAS programs.

Question 8: How do you feel education has changed the most since you were in school and what do you feel are the biggest issues teachers and students face today?

Wheat looked back to his own education growing up in the farming community of Lonoke and the teachers who made an impact on his life. Wheat also said he thinks the biggest change is the lack of respect for administration and teachers. Wheat said people need to get back to respecting each other even if they don't agree with each other.

One way, Wheat believes to do this is to make sure that parents remain involved. Wheat also shared the positive because students have more possibilities now then they did when he was growing up referencing the CTE and CAS program.

Bergthold said he there are some good actions being taken referencing the vape detectors used in school to detect students vaping. Bergthold said he believes kids do like boundaries and knowing what will happen to them if they cross those boundaries.

He said he would be in full support of action that addresses behavior, but also said kids are not bad kids, they just need parameters.

Closing remarks

After Bergthold's answer, each candidate had two minutes for closing remarks and then Senator Tyler Dees spoke for a few minutes about the importance of going to vote.