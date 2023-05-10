Arkansas man shot in Kansas, Okla., home invasion

KANSAS, Okla. -- An Arkansas man was killed while committing a home invasion on Tuesday, near Kansas, Okla.

William King, 20, of Alma, invaded the home at approximately 11:49 p.m., according to Gina Yeager, the law enforcement official from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

King was involved in two separate incidents on Tuesday, one outside and "within walking distance of the home" and one inside the home, according to Gerald Davidson, the interim spokesman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Davidson did not elaborate on the incident outside of the home.

After the incident outside of the home, King contacted the resident of the home and made his way inside.

"After a physical altercation, the resident of the home fired shots and ended up killing the individual," Davidson said.

Davidson said the investigation is ongoing and could not release the name of the resident or the address where the incidents occurred.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office was the first to respond to the scene and then asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case.