Board hears drainage concerns while reviewing permit

A review of a resolution led to a discussion on drainage issues at the city board meeting Tuesday, May 2.

Directors heard Resolution 26-23 concerning a final plat development permit for the Mission Hill subdivision located at the 5000 block of North Country Club Road. The resolution was approved with a vote of 5-0 with Directors Lesa Rissler and Ken Wiles absent.

After the presentation, two residents of unincorporated Siloam Springs spoke about how drainage for the subdivision has affected their properties.

The residents, Clayton Taylor and Jeff Farmer, previously addressed the planning commission on this matter when the permit went before it in April.

The permit

Planner 1 Maegan Thomas presented the permit to the board.

"This is a final plat correction for Mission Hill. Phase one," Thomas said. "The request is to revise the previously approved final plot in order to correct a pre-existing fence encroachment to the north of the subdivision."

The revision to the permit is to correct the encroachment of the fence, Thomas said. City staff recommended approval with one condition: The applicant will file the plat with the Benton County Circuit Clerk's office and provide a copy to the city within 45 days of board approval, Thomas said.

Thomas said the permit was previously approved by the board of directors on July 5, 2022. City Engineer Kevin Moore reiterated that fact and said the only reason it was brought before the board this time was for the fence correction.

The property owners

Taylor was the first property owner to speak. Taylor said he lives at the corner of Country Club Road and Davidson Road and his property is currently affected by the drainage that has been flowing in from Mission Hill.

"I'm opposed to anything being passed by the board until they get it fixed," Taylor said.

Taylor said before the start of the Mission Hill subdivision, there was a small amount of water that ran through his property and now it is continually flooding.

Rausch Coleman, the owner of Mission Hill, had previously fixed Taylor's driveway but with all the flooding from the past year, it is starting to erode again.

Taylor said after the water has crossed his property it makes a 90-degree turn and heads down towards Country Club Road.

Another housing development is going in further down Davidson Road and one of the requirements is that either the developer or the county pave the road, Taylor said.

Moore said the development is for the Castlewood subdivision and the developer will pave Davidson Road all the way to Country Club Road, and Taylor's property is on the part of Davidson Road to be paved.

Farmer, the other citizen who lives next to Taylor said his property has erosion damage.

"We used to have this problem every five years, six years," Farmer said. "It seems like ... (now) every shower that we have has a torrent of water comes down through here."

Farmer said he spoke with David Ellis from Raush Coleman and learned that Rausch Coleman has also not put up any kind of privacy fences for light pollution from the headlights coming into his and Taylor's backyards.

Directors input

Director David Allen said he was pleased for the Castlewood development because part of Davidson Road would be paved. Mayor Judy Nation double-checked with Moore that the only thing the board was looking at was the fence adjustment.

Director Reid Carroll said even though the drainage issue was not something they were looking at, he would like acting City Administrator Christina Petriches to look into this to make sure the city is doing what they can to help with the drainage.

"We need to not only look for today, but also down the road," Carroll said. "Five years, 10 years from having it see how we can best help our citizens."

Director Mindy Hunt had a question about the legal ramifications for making requirements after something has been approved in general.

City Attorney Jay Williams said once the project is approved there is no mechanism for going back and putting additional requirements or changing the approval by the board.

Williams also said the applicant can come back and ask to change some aspect of the project but only that change would be considered by the board.

Hunt also asked if the applicant was aware of the problem Taylor and Farmer are having. Community Development Director Don Clark said he believes they are.

Clark said he doesn't know if the city has been contacted prior to the plat's appearance at the planning commission meeting the previous month but city staff would be happy to go out and look at the area.

Director Betsy Blair said the developer of Mission Hills is ruining the properties of Farmer and Taylor and asked if the developer is not responsible for the destruction they are causing during construction.

Moore said said he believes the developer is responsible for any destruction caused but where the line is drawn would be based on the perspective of each party involved. Following more conversation the resolution was approved.

Public comment

Two citizens came forward again to promote the petition for the recall elections of Allen and Rissler. Kelsey Howard, who spoke at the previous city board meeting on April 18, again asked Allen, Blair, Rissler and Wiles, who voted to terminate former City Administrator Phillip Patterson, what their vision is for the city and also listed three places for people to go sign the petition: 2 Gals Junk, Heart of the Home and Ivory Bill.

"I would like to know what is the different leadership that you all are looking for?" Howard said. "What is the different direction that you'd like the city to go, that Mr. Patterson was not taking the city quickly?"

Casey Letellier spoke about how he and his father and siblings had conversations about each one's experience in city government. Letellier said he realized how different Siloam Springs' government was and his success in dealing with the city government.

He also said that the firing of Patterson greatly concerned him because it seems like a separation between the city board, mayor and city administrator's ability to do his job without undue political influence. Letellier also promoted the petition to recall Allen and Rissler.

Directors responses

Rissler and Wiles were not present, but Allen and Blair addressed Howard's question about their vision for the city.

Blair responded by saying her vision for the future has always been what she campaigned on, which is drainage issues and street repairs.

"I don't have some secret agenda," Blair said. "I keep hearing that, but nobody will tell me what my secret agenda is."

Allen called the question disconcerting. He went on to say that to hear the request that only the "bad four city directors" who voted for termination and not the other three says a lot.

"It says that not really asking for that information as much as seeking ammunition to remove the four board members who are, it was quoted, 'undermining our city government,'" Allen said. "I see exactly the opposite. And I hear it from people every day how wrong this small group of people is and how wrong it is that they cannot wait for the normal democratic process to remove duly elected city representatives of this board of directors."

Allen concluded by saying this was a sad state of affairs and that he has never seen it in his life. Allen then made a motion to adjourn the meeting.

City directors also approved and heard the following items:

Consent agenda

Workshop minutes for the April 18 workshop.

Regular meeting minutes for the April 18 city board meeting.

Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for 20662 Bruce Rutherford Road.

Dedication of utility easements for the 1300 block to 1800 block of North Dogwood Street and the 1000 block of Cheri Whitlock Street.

Dedication of utility easements for 1912 Highway 412 East and 1771 East Kenwood Street.

Land deed/drainage, grading, utility, and right-of-way easement from Cheri Whitlock Drive to North Lincoln Street.

Dedication of access easement 2400 to 2600 block of East Kenwood Street.

Replacement of dispatch consoles and communication center remodel for the police department's communications division in the amount of $150,000.

Ordinances

Placing Ordinance 23-08 regarding fireworks sales on its second reading.

Placing Ordinance 23-09 concerning the vacation of utility easements for 3299 Highway 412 East on its second and third readings and taking a separate vote to approve the ordinance.

Placing Ordinance 23-10 regarding the rezoning of the 2000 block of East Tahlequah Street from A-1 (Agriculture) to P-D (Planned development) on its first reading.

Resolutions

Approving Resolution 24-23 regarding the 2000 block of Cheri Whitlock.

Approving Resolution 25-23 concerning the 2000 block of Brashears Road.

Staff Reports

March financial statements.

Administrator's report.