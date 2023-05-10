Boys soccer season ends with losses to Harrison, Van Buren

The Harrison Goblins locked up the No. 3 seed from the 5A-West with a 2-1 victory over the Panthers on Friday night.

Stephen Kahn scored Harrison's first goal off a cross from Jon Bartlett. Jack Fenn added a second goal for the Goblins (8-8-3, 7-6-1). Grayson Dupre had 13 saves for Harrison.

Dylan Garcia scored Siloam Springs' goal with Anderson Lara on the assist. The Panthers' season ends at 3-15-3 overall and 3-8-3 in league play.

Boys goals 35:00 1st Stephen Kahn header off a cross from Jon Bartlett. 24:00 left in the 2nd corner goal by Jack Fenn. 2-1 final. Grayson Dupre had 13 saves on 14 shots. Siloam scored with 17:00 left in the 1st. I believe this info to be correct

Girls Siloam scored about 5:00 minutes into the first half. We tied it with 4:00 left in the half Liani Cash off a corner, 37:00 left in the 2nd Noelle Pall with a goal off a corner from Rylee Myers. Sydney Hobson had 5 saves on 6 on target shots.

Boys Grayson Dupre saved a penalty with under 5:00 left in the game.

Rylee Myers did but there were some deflections before it was finished.

Van Buren 2, Siloam Springs 1

The Pointers scored a goal in each half to take a 2-0 lead on Siloam Springs late into the contest, which was played May 2 at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers scored their goal with 7 minutes, 51 seconds remaining on a penalty kick by Ronald Mancia.