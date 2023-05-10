Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Boys soccer season ends with losses to Harrison, Van Buren

by Staff Reports | Today at 7:50 a.m.
Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs soccer players Lee Hernandez (No. 3) and Sam Herndon (No. 22) work with the ball against Van Buren on senior night May 2 at Panther Stadium.

The Harrison Goblins locked up the No. 3 seed from the 5A-West with a 2-1 victory over the Panthers on Friday night.

Stephen Kahn scored Harrison's first goal off a cross from Jon Bartlett. Jack Fenn added a second goal for the Goblins (8-8-3, 7-6-1). Grayson Dupre had 13 saves for Harrison.

Dylan Garcia scored Siloam Springs' goal with Anderson Lara on the assist. The Panthers' season ends at 3-15-3 overall and 3-8-3 in league play.

Boys goals 35:00 1st Stephen Kahn header off a cross from Jon Bartlett. 24:00 left in the 2nd corner goal by Jack Fenn. 2-1 final. Grayson Dupre had 13 saves on 14 shots. Siloam scored with 17:00 left in the 1st. I believe this info to be correct

Girls Siloam scored about 5:00 minutes into the first half. We tied it with 4:00 left in the half Liani Cash off a corner, 37:00 left in the 2nd Noelle Pall with a goal off a corner from Rylee Myers. Sydney Hobson had 5 saves on 6 on target shots.

Boys Grayson Dupre saved a penalty with under 5:00 left in the game.

Rylee Myers did but there were some deflections before it was finished.

Van Buren 2, Siloam Springs 1

The Pointers scored a goal in each half to take a 2-0 lead on Siloam Springs late into the contest, which was played May 2 at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers scored their goal with 7 minutes, 51 seconds remaining on a penalty kick by Ronald Mancia.

Print Headline: Boys soccer season ends with losses to Harrison, Van Buren

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT