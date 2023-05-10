Celebrating National Nurses Week and Hospital Week during May 6-13

Northwest Health is celebrating its outstanding team members who help care for our community every day of the year with National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week.

National Nurses Week

From May 6-12, the team at Northwest Health is highlighting the compassionate service nurses bring to Northwest Arkansas and extending a special "thank you" to nurses in the area who provide quality care to patients.

Nurses are indispensable to a patient's safety and quality of care, and take up the challenge to excel, lead and innovate every day. As the American population continues to age, the demand for registered nursing services will be greater than ever.

Along with emerging health challenges, the continuing expansion of life-sustaining technologies and the growth of home health care services, nurses are needed in all aspects of a person's medical journey. They truly make a difference.

National Hospital Week

From May 7-13, Northwest Health will observe National Hospital Week which celebrates the history, technology and professionals in the healthcare industry. This year, the hospital is taking the opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication its team provides each day with a series of hospital-wide, special events on each of its campuses.

As the nation's largest healthcare event, National Hospital Week began in 1921 when a magazine editor suggested the idea. The editor hoped a community wide celebration would alleviate public fears about hospitals. Launched in Chicago, the celebration succeeded in promoting trust and goodwill among members of the public and eventually spread to facilities across the country.