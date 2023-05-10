Celebrating the ’70s

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Items from the silent auction are displayed for view at the Main Event on Friday in the front room of the Brick Ballroom. Along with the live auction, a silent auction was held online where people placed electronic bids for the items of their choice.

Jessica Tordrup (left) poses with husband Chris Tordrup, Isaac McKinney, Amanda McKinney, Tammy Engle and John Engle at their table at the Main Event on Friday at the Brick Ballroom.

Melanie Pentacost (left) poses with Lucinda Jenks, Julie Davis, Nancy Hillman and Christina Drake at the Main Event on Friday at the Brick Ballroom.

Stacy Morris (left) the executive director of Main Street Siloam Springs addresses the audience at the Main Event on Friday as Bernadette Keck and Jeremy Kelly look on. Morris spoke about the work done by Main Street Siloam Springs to continue revitalizing downtown. The Maint Event is Main Street Siloam Springs' annual fundraiser.

Heather Lanker (left) poses with Marty Harrison the chair of the Main Street Siloam Springs board. Lanker received Main Street's Volunteer of the Year award.

Kelsey Howard does her best John Travolta impression during the disco dance off at the Main Event on Friday at the Brick Ballroom. Howard won the dance off having raised over $1,600 in votes for her.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Keith Rutledge (left) is jive talking as Kelsey Howard busts a move at the Main Event's Disco Dance Off on Friday at the Brick Ballroom. Attendees donated a $1 per electronic vote to select the winner. Rutledge came in fourth and Howard won the dance off.

Recreation Coordinator Charli Crandell (left) and Keith Rutledge, the beer master at Creekside Taproom, take a bow as they are eliminated from the disco dance off at the Main Event on Friday at the Brick Ballroom. Crandell came in fifth and Rutledge fourth in the dance off. Each received a trophy.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Charli Crandell shows off her disco moves during the disco dance off on Friday at the Brick Ballroom. Crandell came in fifth in the contest.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cailey Coker (left), poses at the Cherokee Casino table with Amber Coker, Bernadette Keck, Jason Keck, Jerry Long, Miranda McChristian and Tashina Moulin at the Main Event on Friday at the Brick Ballroom. The casino was one of the sponsors for the Main Event.

