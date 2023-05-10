Collecting food for those in need

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation (front, right) issued a proclamation on Tuesday for the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Customers will be able to drop off non-perishable items through Saturday, May 13 at the Siloam Springs Post Office or they can leave it in their mailbox. Donations will go to Genesis House and the Manna Center.

