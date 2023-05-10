Manage Subscription
Goblins rally to sweep Panthers in Game 2

by Staff Reports | Today at 7:51 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs freshman Jonathan Hyde runs to first base as Harrison pitcher Chase Roberts fields the ball during Game 1 of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, May 2.

Harrison scored seven runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to rally for an 8-6 victory in eight innings to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Siloam Springs baseball team on Tuesday, May 2.

The loss ends the Panthers season with a record of 3-20-1 and 1-13 in 5A-West Conference play.

The Goblins finish the season 9-20 overall and 3-11 in league play.

Harrison won the first game of the doubleheader 12-10.

Siloam Springs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the first game of the doubleheader, with RBI hits coming from Ryder Winfrey and Blake Beckett, scoring Nolan Wills and Winfrey.

Harrison scored five runs in the second aided by multiple Siloam Springs errors.

The Goblins added two in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth to go up 12-3.

Siloam Springs scored two in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh to close the gap.

Brennan Phifer led Harrison with three hits and two RBIs, while Geren Crockett had two hits and two RBIs.

Wills had two hits and scored three runs for the Panthers, while Winfrey had two runs and two RBIs.

Spencer Stephenson took the loss while #25 was the winning pitcher.

In Game 2, Siloam Springs struck for four runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run triple for Nick Driscoll.

Driscoll scored on Winfrey's single, and Winfrey later scored on an error to go up 4-0.

Harrison scored one in the second and two in the sixth, but the Panthers got a run back when Logan Williamson ripped an RBI base hit for the Panthers to go up 5-3.

Harrison tied the game in the seventh 5-5 and scored three runs in the top of the eighth to go up 8-5.

Andrew Elkins worked six innings on the mound with 11 strikeouts for the Panthers, while Bode Butler pitched two innings of relief and did not give up an earned run.

Tristan Thompson was the winning pitcher with 5.1 innings of work.

Noah Hopkins had three hits and three RBIs, while Benton Estes, Thompson and and Phifer each had two hits. Estes scored three runs while Thompson had two runs scored.

  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Logan Williamson attempts to bunt against Harrison in the first game of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on May 2 at James Butts Baseball Complex.
  

