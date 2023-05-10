Harrison sweeps softball team in final games

The Siloam Springs softball team's season came to an end Tuesday, May 2, with a doubleheader loss to Harrison at La-Z-Boy Sports Park.

Harrison won the first game 14-0 before completing the sweep with a 11-3 win in the second game.

The Lady Panthers' season ends with an 0-24 overall record and 0-14 mark in 5A-West Conference play.

The Lady Goblins scored six runs in the first inning, five in the second and three in the third in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Harrison had 11 hits, including two hits apiece for Daizie Riggs, Claire Cecil, Ryleigh Keele, and Kayton Bell. Riggs had four RBIs and three runs scored.

Keele pitched a five-inning no hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Siloam Springs took an early 2-0 lead in Game 2 with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Hannah Mather and Kayleigh Castaneda each reached and came around to score.

Harrison answered with four runs in the second and went ahead 7-2 in the fourth.

Siloam Springs got a run back in the fourth when Kaidence Prendergast reached on a hit and scored.

Harrison added two runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Bell and Eliana Warner each had three hits to lead Harrison (22-6, 10-4) while Shelby Eddington had two runs, two hits and two RBIs.

Castaneda and Prendergast had three hits for Siloam Springs, while Lauren Dowdy had a hit and RBI.