Harrison wins clash, 5A-West championship

Harrison scored two goals on a pair of cornerkicks and the Lady Goblins defeated Siloam Springs 2-1 on Friday to win the 5A-West Conference championship at F.S. Garrison Stadium in Harrison.

"The girls put their hearts into it but really didn't play our best until the last 15 minutes," said Siloam Springs coach Abby Jones. "With loss comes learning. It would have been fun to win, but this loss will prepare us for the games in front of us."

The Lady Panthers took an early 1-0 lead on Mesa Broquard's goal via an Ellen Slater assist, but Harrison tied the match just before halftime when Liani Cash scored off a cornerkick.

Harrison took a 2-1 lead when another cornerkick resulted in a Noelle Pall goal. Both cornerkicks were taken by Rylee Myers.

"Siloam is a great team and did a fantastic job tonight," said Harrison head coach Chris Pratt. "We were fortunate to have the ball bounce our way and we were able to hang on."

Sydney Hobson have five saves in goal for the Lady Goblins (17-4-1, 13-1), who will be the No. 1 seed from the 5A-West and this week's 5A state tournament, which is hosted by Valley View High School and being held at several different locations in Northeast Arkansas.

Harrison will face East No. 4 seed Paragould at 10 a.m. Thursday at Paragould.

Siloam Springs (14-4-2, 12-1-1) will be the No. 2 seed and will play at 10 a.m. Thursday against East No. 3 seed Greene County Tech (14-7-1, 10-4) at Greene County Tech in Paragould.

The quarterfinals on Friday will be played at Valley View and Nettleton, with the semifinals Saturday all at Valley View.

"There will be some strong and talented teams at state," Jones said. "We will have to outwork our talent to make a deep run."

Heading into state tournament, the Lady Panthers are led by the Broquard sisters, Jetta and Mesa, who have combined to score 49 of the Lady Panthers' 80 goals. Jetta Broquard, a junior, leads the team with 25 goals, while Mesa Broquard, a freshman, has 24 goals. Each have 11 assists, while Slater leads the team with 12 assists.

Slater and Ariella Vogus each have five goals, while Vogus also had six assists.

Siloam Springs 8, Van Buren 0

Mesa Broquard scored a career-high five goals as Siloam Springs defeated Van Buren on senior night on Tuesday, May 2.

Abby Ballesteros added two goals for the Lady Panthers, while Chaney Stanaland also had a goal.

Ellen Slater had four assists on the night, while Jetta Broquard had two assists and Mesa Broquard and Vanessa Frias each with one assist.

Emma Thomas/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Faith Ellis (left) goes with the ball down the home sideline against Van Buren on Tuesday, May 2.

