Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Lillie "Maxine" Glenn

Lillie "Maxine" Glenn, 95, of Colcord, Okla., died May 5, 2023, at Quail Ridge Living Center in Colcord.

She was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Capitan, N.M., to David Whiteley and Willie Slover.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Glenn; brothers, Ira Whiteley, David Whiteley and Cecil Whiteley; sister, Whilene Powell; grandson, Samuel Glenn; and granddaughter, Patti Ann McCune-Ford.

She is survived by her brother, Arthur Whiteley; children, Jim Glenn, Linda Flahart, Debbie Olson, Kevin Glenn, Jeffrey Glenn and Brian Glenn; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel, with a burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Thomas Wayne Jackson

Thomas Wayne Jackson, 73, of Kansas, Okla., died May 1, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Jan. 5, 1950, in Loveland, Colo., to Roscoe Roy Jackson and Wauneeta (Sloan) Jackson.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War from 1969-1971.

When he returned, he lived in Kansas, Okla., for the remainder of his life.

He married Margie Harrington on Aug. 31, 1985. They were married 37 years.

He is preceded in death by both parents; one brother, Roy Jackson Jr.; and his only child, Kyisha Chanell Reding.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; one brother, Ray Dean Jackson and wife Judy, of Kansas, Okla.; and one sister, Connie Jackson, of Kansas, Okla.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, with burial will following at Kansas Cemetery, in Kansas, Okla.

Charles Gilbert Mason

Charles Gilbert Mason, 92, formally of Show Low, Ariz., died Monday, May 1, 2023.

He was born Nov. 24, 1930 in Amarillo, Texas to Saint George John Mason and Olive Lee Gilbert-Mason.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1950 and served in the Korean War. He was discharged in June 1952.

He worked many trades with his masters of craftsmanship.

He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife Betty and flying his airplane. He enjoyed outdoors, including golf, fly fishing and cruising.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 45 years, Betty Mason, and his first wife, Caroline Moore-Mason.

He is survived by his son, Ken Mason and wife, Gene Ann of Siloam Springs, Ark.; two daughters, Julie Grant and husband, Steve of Las Vegas, Nev., and Karen Mason of Valley Springs, Calif.; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service with military honors will be at 3 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Sager Creek Church of Siloam Springs. Pastor Kyle Weir will officiate the service.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Scott Leys McAllan

Scott Leys McAllan, 66, of Colcord, Okla., died May 5, 2023, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Broken Arrow, Okla.

He was born April 26, 1957, to William Leys McAllan and Patricia Ann Trombley in Battle Creek, Mich.

He loved to go fishing, ride motorcycles, play pool and watch drag racing.

He was preceded in death by his dad, William McAllan.

He is survived by wife, Shelli McAllan of the home; sons, Brad McAllan and wife April of Westville, Okla., Robi McAllan of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and Willie Wood and wife Brittney of Siloam Springs; daughter, Shamra Moore and husband Todd of Colcord, Okla.; mother, Pat Miller and husband Sid of Watts, Okla.; sisters, Julie McAllan of Siloam Springs, and Tracy Toops and husband Al of Catoosa, Okla.; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Myrtle Todd Presley

Myrtle Todd Presley, 95, Sulphur Springs Arkansas, passed away, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in her home.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husbands Clayton Todd, and Bill Presley. She was also preceded in death by her 2 daughters, Thelma and Shirley Todd. Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, John and Divida Dunfee. She was the eldest of 5 siblings who have also preceded her in death.

Myrtle was a devout Christian, attending the Donivan church for many years. She was a school bus driver, a baseball coach, a square dancer, and a good cook. She loved to get together with family and friends.

She is survived by daughter Nona (Lawrence) Weaver, Houston Texas, and son Dwight "Butch" Todd, Sulphur Springs Arkansas.

Grandchildren, Larry (Cathy) Weaver, Houston Texas, Danny (Anita) Todd, Springfield Missouri, and Melissa (Madden) Waits, Highfill, Arkansas.

Great grandchildren, Beth (Mike) Martinez, Houston Texas, Tori (Chris) House, Apple Springs Texas, Bo (Mariah) Todd, West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma, Robert (Shaiann) Todd,Pea Ridge Arkansas, Addison Todd, Sulphur Springs Arkansas, Kelsey (Nathan) Meeks, Bella Vista Arkansas.

Great Great Grandchildren, Nathan and Charlotte Martinez, Houston Texas, Kambria, Tovah, Shylee, Lawrick, Caspian, and Yoshibell House, Apple Springs Texas, Clayton and Cooper Todd, Pea Ridge Arkansas, Asher and Blakely Meeks, Bella Vista, Arkansas, Zackary, Kambrie, Brooklyn, Dustin, Liam and Tyler Todd, West Siloam Springs Arkansas.

Mom, Granny, Aunt Myrtle, leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends, who will miss her charm, wit, and good nature.

A visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Funeral services will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:00am. Pastor Jamie Cope will officiate the services with burial following at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hiwasse. Arrangements have been entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Douglas Reeves

Douglas Reeves died May 2, 2023, at Northwest Medical in Rogers, Ark.

He was born July 12, 1959, in San Diego, Calif.

He was a farmer, enjoyed volunteering and walking.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Reta Jacobson of Siloam Springs, Ark.; grandparents, Elaine and Tinker Trammell of Siloam Springs; and brother Zachary Craft of Fayetteville, Ark.

He is survived by a brother, Spencer Craft of Fayetteville, and a sister, Sabrina Craft of Siloam Springs, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremations Only of Springdale, Ark., was in charge of cremation arrangements.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Rocky Dale Webb

It's with heavy hearts that we have to inform you that Rocky Dale Webb, 68, of Colcord, Oklahoma, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:25 p.m. Rocky was born in June of 1954 in Springdale, Arkansas, to Wilma Lucille Cooper and Forest Dale Webb. He married his lifelong partner and love of his life, Kathryn Lorraine Fronterhouse, on November 23, 1973. Together they had two sons and one daughter, Bryan Heath Linn of Colcord, OK, Shelly Dawn Jones of Branson, MO, and Cameron Dale Webb of Chandler, OK.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Willma Lucille Webb.

Rocky is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Webb of the home; his son Bryan Linn and wife Heather; his daughter Shelly Jones and husband Bill; his son Cameron Webb and wife April.

Rocky's father, Forest Webb; siblings; brother, Ronnie Webb, and sister Sherri Tate and husband Jim.

Rocky's grandchildren: Michaela Chamberlain and husband Jared; Breanna Leroy and husband Levi; Cade Linn; Khaleeal Penn; Tenneil Hilliard and husband Clint; Lauren Jones; Ethan Jones; Taylor Webb and fiancée Alex Richardson; Jadyn Webb; Mayci Webb; and Lincoln Dale Webb.

Rocky's great-grandchildren: Carter Richardson; Sophia and Maverick Leroy; Anaston Chamberlain; Spencer Hilliard.

Rocky graduated from Colcord Public High School in 1972 and went to work for Franklin Electric in 1973 where he retired in September of 2007 after 34 years. During his retirement, he had many hobbies and passions which filled his days with joy. Rocky loved spending time with his family, playing on his tractor and cheering for the Razorbacks. He was an amazing Husband, Brother, Son, Father, Uncle, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He made friends everywhere he went and was willing to help anyone. His time on this earth touched the lives of countless people. He will be in our hearts till the end of time.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Colcord Football Program in memory of Rocky Webb, 433 S. Larmon, Colcord, OK 74438.

The celebration of his life and memorial of his passing will be held on May 20, 2023, at the Community Center in Colcord, Oklahoma, at 10 a.m. with visitation and food after the service.

Bessie Mae Witt

Bessie Mae Witt, 83, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Sept. 12, 1939, in Borger, Texas, to Harry Lewis and Helen Stein Lewis.

She worked in childcare at the Friendship Day Care Center in Siloam Springs for 17 years. She took care of many children in the area and was instrumental in their child development.

She attended the Community Christian Fellowship. She enjoyed farming, taking care of animals, gardening and enjoyed chasing cowboys. She loved having fun and never met a stranger. Her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family.

She is survived by one son, Terry Ingerson and wife Cindy of Siloam Springs; a stepson, Johnny Witt of Guthrie, Okla.; a stepdaughter, Lanette Davis of Amarillo, Texas; one brother, Bill Lewis of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Frances "Shorty" Kindle of Amarillo; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of cremation arrangements.

