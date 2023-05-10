Main Street Siloam Springs draws large crowd

Main Street Siloam Springs' annual Main Event was held on Friday and drew in 120 attendees.

The Main Event is Main Street Siloam Springs' annual fundraiser. Funds are used for to continually improve downtown Siloam Springs, according to Main Street's Executive Director Stacy Morris.

This year's Main Event featured a '70s theme and held a disco dance off. The event was catered by Alma Sanchez and The Park House Kitchen + Bar.

During the Main Event, Heather Lanker was announced as the winner of Main Street Siloam Springs' Volunteer of the Year Award.

Winners of the dance off were Kelsey Howard (first place), David Pierson (second place) and Amanda Orcutt (third place) and they won trophies and bottles of champagne.

Proceeds from voting for the dance off totaled $4,000, said Abby Trinidad, the events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

Along with the dance off, live and silent auctions were held. The live auction featured eight prizes:

Fly Fishing One Day Trip donated by Jason and Heather Lanker. This prize was won by Hank Jenks with a $400 bid.

Picnic in the Park donated by the Siloam Springs Center for the Arts. Orcutt won this prize with a $275 bid.

Full Brisket Meal and Creekside Beer for Six. This prize was donated by Pork Belly Roberts and will be served at the Creekside Taproom. This prize was won by Isaac McKinney in the amount of $450.

Downtown Experience Package, which included various small prizes donated by Downtown Siloam Springs. John Lee won this prize with a bid of $425.

Collaborative Art donated by the Main Event 2022. Paul Gregory won this prize with a bid of $225.

Three Night Stay in Jamaica. This prize was donated by Christina Drake and was won by Sanchez with a bid of $800.

One hundred scoops of Pure Joy Ice Cream for a private event. This item was donated by Pure Joy Ice Cream. Orcutt won this prize with a bid of $475.

Twenty Tickets in a luxury suite at Arvest Ballpark for a Northwest Arkansas Naturals game. This item was donated by Arvest Bank. Matt Orcutt won the prize with a $1,000 bid.

Totals from the silent auction were not available at press time.