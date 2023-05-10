Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Main Street Siloam Springs receives 2023 Main Street America accreditation

by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Main Street Siloam Springs has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

"We are very proud to acknowledge this year's 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts," said Hannah White, Interim President & CEO of Main Street America. "The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions."

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.

Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.

Main Street Siloam Springs' performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Arkansas, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To qualify for Accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

"We are so honored and proud to be designated as an Accredited Main Street program, as we continue our effort in preserving our historic district, supporting local business, and developing a vibrant gathering space for our community," said Abby Trinidad, marketing and events coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

Print Headline: Main Street Siloam Springs receives 2023 Main Street America accreditation

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Obituaries May 10 2023
by Bradly Gill
300-ton furnace awaits careful journey to Gum Springs
by Daniel McFadin
Arkansas gas prices fall seven cents
OPED answers budget questions at community event
by Patric Flannigan
City Council to meet tonight
by Bradly Gill
ADVERTISEMENT