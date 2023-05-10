More than $3 million awarded on annual Scholarship Night

A total of $3,545,000 in scholarship money was awarded to Siloam Springs High School students as part of the 47th annual Scholarship Night on Monday at Siloam Springs High School.

Scholarship Night is a recognition of students who have earned community scholarships of various amounts.

This year, the students who received the most scholarships were Miah Anchondo, Jonathon Graves, Emily Myers and Stone Stephens. At press time the totals each received is unavailable.

Eight students received the Governor's Distinguished Scholarship of $40,000 to be paid out over four years. The students were Wilson Cunningham, Ashley Drake, Dane Kelly, Luke Main, Kelsey Myers, Keegan Hansen, Rowan Turner and Joy Nam.