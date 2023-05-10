Manage Subscription
On Tap

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

at Russellville

Meet of Champions^TBA

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A State Tournament

at Greene County Tech

Siloam Springs vs. Greene Co. Tech^10 a.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A State Tournament

at Nettleton (if necessary)

Siloam Springs vs. Pulaski Acad./Sheridan^10 a.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A State Tournament

at Valley View (if necessary)

Siloam Springs vs. TBA^10 a.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Print Headline: On Tap

