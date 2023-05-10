OPINION: Helping young people succeed

This time last year a group of home school kids took their second round of CLEP tests. At the beginning of the academic year, the moms in charge decided that if the kids were going to study American government, macroeconomics and U.S. history, then they might as well also get college credit. So they approached the subjects with the goal of passing the College Level Entry Program exams. Add in a little English composition and Spanish and the five students, who altogether took 21 CLEP tests, passed every one. In addition to completing a year of high school, each student knocked out at least a semester of college.

There was some stress, but in retrospect it hadn't really been difficult. There was always the sense that continuous steps forward, mixed with regular review, would get the job done. Each class met for 75 minutes once a week and it didn't cost the taxpayers a dime. None of the parents who taught had credentials from state education bureaucracies. Probably none could say much about educational theory. The word "pedagogy" likely never came up.

What made this project succeed was the combination of parents who cared and had the resources to act. The kids, who then went on to take actual college classes, say the home school work was more challenging.

We want to believe that all parents care about their children's education but this obviously isn't true. American students rank about 30th in the world in math, science and reading. Many reasons can be given for this but the most important, regardless of what we hope for, is that too many parents simply don't care. For them, school is not much different from daycare. They don't ask if their kids are learning, mostly because they themselves have no apparent interest in learning. If they do have any inkling of concern, they hear administrators say things like "It's all about the kids" and assume everything is fine.

But everything isn't fine. American academic performance is getting trounced by Canadians, Estonians, Koreans and many others. Americans seem to be the only people in the world who don't understand how badly the American educational system is failing.

The most devoted teachers on the planet can't make up for a critical mass of parents who don't seem to care. The best teacher I had at any level worked at a public school but, while he was able to reach a few (like me), he couldn't compensate for the prevailing apathy. There's a reason young people going into teaching tend not to talk of their commitment to learning but speak about schools as if they were social work facilities.

Of course, many parents really do care but lack the resources to act. The rigors of earning a living make it impossible to be attentive to what's happening in the public schools. Or they can't afford private school. And all that it takes for home schooling to succeed is beyond them.

Siloam Springs may possess one answer. All around town are churches with classrooms that sit empty through most of the week. Living in town are many retired or semi-retired people who have some experience with teaching and are good at algebra, or speak Spanish well, or have spent years studying astronomy, or know the Second World War inside and out. There are retired and semi-retired teachers, professors, doctors, pastors, missionaries and businesspeople. There are moms who understand basic accounting, or chemistry, or physics, or have a lifelong interest in the works of Charles Dickens and Jane Austen.

It sounds too simple, but a church classroom (or a living room) and an adult with knowledge, a clear goal, some organizational skills, set standards, a devotion to the cause of learning and a basic ability to communicate at the right level, along with a parent's support, can get the job done. Once students arrive at the 10th grade, CLEP tests or other such programs can set part of an agenda.

No cosmic schemes. No bureaucracy. No unnecessary drama. No grandstanding. No ideological agendas or propaganda from the Left or Right. No social justice crusades. Just helping kids to get a basic education one semester at a time.

Churches are looking for ways to have a positive impact on their communities. Retired or stay-at-home folks want to do something useful. Things don't have to be too formal or overly complicated. The main ingredients are commitment, a desire to do something for our country's future and a focus on what really is best for young people.

Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and works on numerous educational projects, including "War and Life: Discussions with Veterans," which can be found at https://warandlifediscussions.weebly.com/. The opinions expressed are those of the author.