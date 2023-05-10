Siloam Springs senior wins congressional art contest

VAN BUREN -- Congressman Steve Womack (R-Rogers) announced Denise Lor, a senior at Siloam Springs High School, as the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District in an event held May 3 at Arts on Main in Van Buren.

Lor's artwork, entitled "A Reason to Smile," will now be sent to Washington, D.C. and displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

"When I entered the gallery, I was immediately drawn to the nostalgia of Denise's piece," Womack said in a press release. "The special bond between mother and child is beautifully captured, and the technique is tremendously executed. I congratulate Denise on the great achievement of winning the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. Soon her work will hang in the halls leading to the People's House to be admired by members and visitors to the nation's capital. Once again, I'm proud of the impressive participation from the Third District, which showcased the talent and creativity of the young people of Arkansas."

This year's competition featured 40 pieces of art from several different high schools throughout Arkansas's Third Congressional District. Entries were reviewed by a panel of local judges, including Victor Gomez (Curatorial Assistant, Contemporary Art, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art), Talicia Richardson (Executive Director, 64.6 Downtown), and Stephanie Payton (Ceramic Studio Manager and Gallery Coordinator, Arts on Main).

Three of the top five winners were from Siloam Springs High School. Joining Lor were Yuno Brenes, third place for "Self Portrait of Acception" and Caroline Dewey, fourth place for "Gratified."

Other top five finalists were:

2nd Place: Jocelyn Cordero, Haas Hall Academy at the Lane, High School, "Man in the Red Car"

5th Place: Olivia Summerhill, Haas Hall Academy at the Lane, "The Brick House on Belmont St."

Submissions were also considered for the Patriot Award, which honors a piece that celebrates and artfully represents American ideals. This recognition was presented to Lillian Samuels, a sophomore at Huntsville High School, for her "Fallen Soldier" artwork. This year's winner of the People's Choice Award, which was decided by the public via online vote, also went to Lillian Samuels for "Fallen Soldier."

This is the 13th year Womack has hosted the Congressional Art Competition in the Third District. This nationwide contest is held annually to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the United States and in each congressional district.

Submitted photo Pictured is Siloam Springs senior Denise Lor's "A Reason to Smile," which won first place in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District.

