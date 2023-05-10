Manage Subscription
Spring commencement

by Graham Thomas | Today at 8:00 a.m.
Photo courtesy of John Brown University John Brown University held its spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6, inside Bill George Arena.

John Brown University held its spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6, inside Bill George Arena. A total of 231 undergraduates went through ceremonies Saturday morning, while 66 master's graduates and 14 online undergrates were part of the afternoon ceremony.

