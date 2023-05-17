Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Dane Kelly stands in acknowledgment of receiving the Governor's Distinguished Scholarship in the amount of $40,000 over four years on Scholarship Night on Monday, May 8, at Siloam Springs High School. Kelly was one of eight students to receive this award.

Mackenzie Sontag smiles as she discovers that she has received the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship from Tractor Supply Company for $5,000.

Miah Anchondo stands in acknowledgement of the Will Wasson Memorial Scholarship from Wasson Funeral Home at the 47th annual Scholarship Night on Monday, May 8 at Siloam Springs High School. Anchondo received $2,000 from Wasson Funeral Home.

Keegan Hansen received several scholarships at the 47th annual Scholarship Night on Monday, May 8, at Siloam Springs High School. Hansen was one of eight students to receive the Governor's Distinguished Scholarship in the amount of $40,000 over a four-year period.

Stone Stephens (left) poses with Patti Eiland on Scholarship Night on Monday, May 8, at Siloam Springs High School. Stephens received $38,530 in scholarships from various community businesses and universities.

Anna Gatlin (right) poses with Cammi Hevener on Scholarship Night on Monday, May 8, at Siloam Springs High School. Gatlin won a scholarship from Hevener for $100.

The Siloam Springs Class of 2023 waits for the 47th annual Scholarship Night to begin on Monday, May 8, at Siloam Springs High School. This year's Scholarship Night raised more than $3.5 million to provide to students for the next phase of their lives.

Levi Fox smiles during the 47th annual Scholarship Night on Monday, May 8 at Siloam Springs High School.

By Marc Hayot

[email protected]

