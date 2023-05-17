Arrests and citations

May 1

Adrianna Marie-Hope Agee, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jon Alec Scott Davis, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Edward Ivan Martinez, 30, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Jason Mathew Bouyear, 47, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

Kimber Lee Vaughn (Whitman) cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sabrina Tywan Lewis, 32, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree; domestic battering - third degree.

May 2

Nikole Chelleen Gregg, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; criminal contempt.

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct; battery in the third degree.

Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct; battery in the third degree.

Ashley Marie Wright, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 3

Justin John Delano, 36, cited in connection with fail to pay fine and court cost warrants.

Willie Preston Osbourn, 41, arrested in connection with out of state felony warrant.

Deanna Bird, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Colton Wade Weaver, 31, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Kendall Jay Stopp, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 4

Leonel Padilla Jr, 36, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Kendra Sue Hummingbird, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear; theft of property.

Bryan Kelly Jones, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

May 5

Justin Danny Lour, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Angel Cristan Saucedo, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Angel Benavides-Cervantes, 26, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on correctional facility employee; terroristic threatening - third degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct.

Enrique Diaz-Hernandez, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct.

May 6

Walter Alexander Cortez, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Darrin Tate, 55, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Randal Kade Jaber, 68, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Devin Ernesto Avila, 19, arrested in connection with fleeing; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; driving or boating while intoxicated; reckless driving; failure to stop "stop light;" seat belt use required; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; assault - second degree; possession of open container containing alcohol.

May 8

Michelle Ann Bales, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

James Dean Underhile, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear; financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud.

Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Kheshon Charles Kaballa Madison, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Tyler William Stroud, 31, arrested in connection with trafficking a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession w/intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine).

Freddy Medina, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Reno Fagan Smiley, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.

Billy Ray Landers, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 9

Uris Enrique Calderon-Vasquez, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jewel Marie Adamson, 20, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; domestic battering - second degree.

Linda Marie Craighead, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Robert Andrew Lawhorn, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Michael Dale Fournier, 45, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Christopher James Coutsougeras, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Javier Alvarado-Lara, 43, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

May 10

Joshua David Wilson, 33, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Brian Thomas Fowler, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

May 11

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abelardo Mendoza-Orona, 58, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

May 12

Angela Slaton, 42, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

Caleb Ethan Smith, 34, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Cain Velasquez-Tigueros, 28, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child.

Juvenile, 15, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; domestic battering - third degree.

May 13

Shawn Allen Parrish, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 14

Wesley Eugene Jones, 28, cited in connection with terroristic threatening; failure to appear.

Enrique Diaz-Hernandez, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.