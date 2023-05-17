Manage Subscription
Baseball players honored with awards

by Staff Reports | May 17, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Siloam Springs senior Nick Driscoll earned the Defensive Award for the 2023 baseball season.

The Siloam Springs baseball team held its award ceremony Monday, May 8, at Camp Siloam.

The following awards were handed out for the season.

5A-West All-Conference -- Landon Fain, Andrew Pilcher.

Defensive Award -- Nick Driscoll.

Silver Slugger Award -- Landon Fain.

Pitching Award -- Andrew Pilcher.

Panther Award -- Logan Williamson, Mason Edwards.

photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs sophomore Landon Fain was named 5A-West All-Conference for the 2023 baseball season. Fain also earned the Silver Slugger Award.
photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs baseball players senior Logan Williamson and freshman Mason Edwards were the recipients of the Panther Award for the 2023 baseball season.
photo Submitted photo Siloam Springs senior Andrew Pilcher was named 5A-West All-Conference for the 2023 baseball season. Pilcher also garnered the team's Pitching Award.

