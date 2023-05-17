Bergthold takes school board seat

Aric Bergthold was the winner in the election for Siloam Springs School District Zone 3 school board seat following the results of Tuesday's school board election.

Bergthold received 178 votes or 59.14 percent of the vote, while Gary Wheat received 123 votes or 40.86 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial results on the Benton County Election website.

Voters also voted to reaffirm the school board millage, which is a school tax levy of 44.9 mills. This issue is required to be on the school election ballot even though the results of the vote do not change the millage rate since the school district was not asking for a change.The voters cast 255 votes or 67.82 percent of the vote for the millage and 121 or 32.18 percent of the vote against the millage.

Bergthold will replace Audra Farrell on the school board. Farrell said in a text her last meeting will be on Thursday, May 11.

Results for the election need to be certified by the county which will take approximately 10 days and then a time will be made to swear in Bergthold, said Bambi Lawlis, administrative assistant to the superintendent.