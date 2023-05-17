Citizens speak out against subdivision

Citizens spoke out against a preliminary plat permit during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

Preliminary Plat Permit 23-02 is for the proposed Oak Brook subdivision, which will have 85 single-family residential lots on 28.02 acres, according to a staff report prepared by Planner 1 Maegan Thomas.

The permit was approved unanimously and will go before the city board on June 6.

Preliminary Plat Permit 23-02

Thomas presented the permit to the planning commission. There is also an associated annexation request to annex the property, Thomas said.

The proposal will also add a connection to Highway 43, which will provide additional access to the surrounding subdivisions as well as connecting to Pittsville Street, Thomas said.

Oak Brook's lots ares sized similarly to the neighboring Autumn Glen subdivision, Thomas said. Oak Brook is adequately supported by infrastructure as they are proposing to tie into the existing water and sewer lines, Thomas said.

Traffic will increase by a small amount, approximately 602 vehicles per day, but this increase is not expected to interfere with the neighboring quality of life, Thomas said.

City Engineer Kevin Moore spoke about streets in the neighborhood. The major local street is Carl Street which has 5,000 vehicles a day traveling it.

"These 85 new lots will generate an additional 813 trips a day," Moore said. "But the improvements to connections in the area should largely offset that increase."

In terms of drainage, there is a high point well to the east of the area and a portion of that is floodplain, including what crosses the property, which will have an impact on finished floor elevations, Moore said.

Moore also said this won't necessarily prevent the developer from doing any of the work they are proposing.

Due to the detention ponds throughout Lawlis Ranch, Heritage Ranch and some of the other subdivisions, the developers are not proposing detention for this subdivision, Moore said.

Audience comments

John Guffey was the first to comment. He said Highway 43 is about 30 yards north of his property line and the drainage from all of this property comes through his backyard. The Guffeys moved to the property 11 years earlier and the drainage was minimal at the time.

"After they built Autumn Glen, that drainage through my backyard has tripled," Guffey said. "So I'm concerned that another addition is even going to make it increase more."

Guffey said he would appreciate it if the board would take this into consideration and invited the commissioners and city staff to come and see this firsthand.

Missy Morris said she would like Oak Brook to be a higher level of homes, maybe even making it a gated community with bigger homes. She said a lot of up and coming people in Siloam Springs are looking for a little more property on their land.

Morris said her property line is on the other side of Oak Brook, and she would like to have some kind of a professional fence. Morris also wrote a letter to the city, which was received on May 8.

In her letter, Morris said she is against a housing addition with 85 houses in her backyard. She also said in her letter there are many new subdivisions with unfinished homes or no homes and said this is not the time to start another project that would be drawn out for years.

Lastly, Morris mentioned in her letter that she was concerned for the possibility of flooding and the contamination of her well.

"I have lived in the country outside of the city limits and with a wonderful amount of privacy for 35 years," Morris said in her letter. "I do not want to give this up for progress."

Marilyn Holliday spoke next. She said the driveway going into this addition is just three houses from where she lives. Holliday said she doesn't think the driveway is sufficient enough for all of the houses to be built.

Holliday also said there is a hedgerow behind her house that has mature trees and she would hate to see them cut down just to build the house. Holliday made the same point in a letter to the city that was received on May 8.

Jeff Sempek said he has seen significant increases in traffic near his home due to Heritage Ranch and that he sees significant flooding now in his backyard because his house is the right by the two drainage ponds.

Sempek said he has had city staff come and look and the stitching from the construction area itself overflowed into his yard.

Responses from the commissioners

Commissioner Ted Song asked if the city controlled the speed limit on North Mount Olive/Highway 43. Moore said the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) controls the speed limit.

Commissioners Katie Rennard, Chris Salley and Kevin Williams each discussed the drainage issues with the development. Salley had asked if there is anything the city can do to help.

City Attorney Jay Williams said city policy states if there is a drainage easement then the city can help. If there is no easement then it is considered private property.

In regards to Morris' comment about density and the size of the development Commissioner Tom Montgomery asked if there was anything else the city could do.

Moore said he thinks the standard is two to six units per acre and Oak Brook is at 3.08 units per acre so they are just barely over the minimum.

Commissioner Isaac McKinney said he feels that there is opportunity for improvement.

"I think there's more conversations that need to be had about the density," McKinney said. "A lot of these factors are outside of our control ...I wish the developer was here tonight to speak to some of these concerns."

Board of Adjustments

The board of adjustments also met to approve four driveway variances on Azlin Place for the Rosemead subdivision. Members of the board of adjustments unanimously approved the variances.

The hardship is due to the driveways impeding into the required drive spacing setbacks appropriate for a collector designation street, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

In terms of hardships, city staff agrees that there is one. The applicant argues that the existing platted lots are not wide enough t0 build the number of side-by-side parking spaces required by the city, the report states.

Ultimately the root problem is lot size which is unique for R-4 uses, the report states. Comparable lots would be Sager Creek Crossing to the west of Rosemead which has a lot size of 5.3 acres compared to the subject property's lit size of 0.34 acres, the report states.

The planning commission/board of adjustment also approved the following items:

Approval of meeting minutes from the April 11 meetings of the planning commission and board of adjustment.

Significant development permit for the 1800 to 1900 block of Azlin Place. This item will go before the city board on June 6.

Significant development permit for 1901 Azlin Place. This item will go before the city board on June 6.

Significant development permit for 1611 Cheri Whitlock Drive. This item will go before the city board on June 6.

Significant development permit for 2301 East Main Street. This item will go before the city board on June 6.

Significant development permit for 1995 East Highway 412. This item will go before the city board on June 6.