Farrell steps down from school board

Audra Farrell completed her last school board meeting Thursday, May 11.

Farrell, who has served on the school board since 2016, decided not to run for another term on the school board. Her seat will be filled by Aric Bergthold.

Farrell's service began when she filled Louie Thomas' seat beginning in January 2016, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on Jan. 17, 2016. Thomas was Farrell's father.

Farrell said during her final meeting that her father had asked her to fill his seat on the school board then run for her own term on the school board. Farrell ran for her own term in 2018, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on May 27, 2018.

During Farrell's final meeting, the school board voted to approve a salary schedule for classified employees. The classified salary schedule was hashed out at a workshop on Thursday, April 27. The board then voted to send the salary to the Personnel Policy Committee at the conclusion of the workshop, according to the meeting minutes from the workshop.

The salary schedule is a combination of smaller salary schedules for the different classified departments: child nutrition; clerical positions; maintenance; nursing; transportation and other classified positions, according to the salary schedule.

Other classified positions include: scholarship director; ESOL communications specialist; guest teacher/VIPs/ distance learning coordinator; social worker and aide, the salary schedule states.

The school board members also approved and heard the following items:

Minutes from the school board meeting on April 13; student hearing on April 6; board work sessions on April 6, April 11 and April 27 and the special board meeting on April 27.

Hearing reports from Superintendent Jody Wiggins, Director of Assessment Kelly Svebek filling in for Assistant Superintendent Amy Carter and Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

April 2023 financial statement.

Therapy service providers.

Additional full time employees (FTEs).

Education Service Cooperative representative resolution.

Special Education Assurances and Agreements.

Student transfers into the district.

Student transfers out of the district.

Renewal of classified staff contracts for the 2023-24 school year.

Approving the following resignations:

Chuck Jones, Intermediate School Physical Education Teacher and Coach.

Sara Griffin, Intermediate School Sixth Grade English Language Arts.

Jasmine Nile, Intermediate School Speech Language Pathologist.

Elizabeth Cole, Southside Fourth Grade.

Mike Perez, Middle School PE, Assistant Football Coach.

Sydney Scott, Allen Elementary First Grade.

Brooke Flores, Northside Kindergarten.

Mary Maxwell, Northside Kindergarten.

Holly Parker, Middle School SPED.

Hiring licensed staff for 2023-24 school year:

Kassy Shelby, Intermediate School 5th Grade Math/Science.

Rachel Smith, Intermediate School Sixth Grade English Language Arts.

John Madding, Middle School PE/Health/Coach.

David Smith, Middle School Classroom Teacher/Coach.

Eryn Riley, High School/Middle School Choir.

Kimberly O'Meara, High School Assistant Principal.

BiLD Architects PLLC Contract.

Summer Hire List.

Emergency Sick Leave.

Ozark Guidance Center Transportation Services Contract.

Personnel Transfers and Classified Personnel Changes:

Billye Thurstenson, from SPED to Intermediate Fifth Grade Math/Science.

Hannah Wilkins, from Intermediate Sixth Grade Math to Intermediate Sixth Grade Math/Science.

Beth Price, from Intermediate Sixth Grade Social Studies, to Intermediate Sixth Grade English Language Arts/Social Studies.

Charlotte Guillliams, from Intermediate Sixth Grade Science to Intermediate Sixth Grade Social Studies.

Tara Sallee, from Intermediate Fifth Grade Math/Science to Intermediate Sixth Grade Math.

Caleb Schultz, from Intermediate Fifth Grade Math/Science to Intermediate Sixth Grade Science.

Jennifer Morris, from High School Interventionist to Allen Second Grade.

Marla Moore, from Allen Literacy Interventionist to Allen Second Grade.

Rodney Arthur, from Middle School Agri to High School Agri.

Ginger Brown, from SSVA/ALE, to High School SPED.

Treva Watkins, from Intermediate Math Interventionist to Southside SPED.

Mollie Addison, from Middle School Seventh Grade Science to Middle School Eighth Grade Science/Physical Science.

Shellie Kindy, from Northside Academic Interventionist to Northside Pre-K Teacher.

Isela Avila, from Middle School Counselor to High School Counselor.

Henry Janes, from Seventh Grade Football to Head Girls Track and Assistant Cross Country Coach.

Christine Conley, from Allen Elementary Math Interventionist to Middle School Seventh Grade Science.

Pamela Derwin, FTE SPED, from Intermediate to Main Street Academy.

Open SPED Position, from Allen Elementary to High School.

Randall Fleming, ALE, from Third to Fifth Grade ALE Teacher to Third to Sixth Grade SPED Teacher.

Open SPED Paraprofessional from Middle School to High School.

Brenda Reams, SPED Paraprofessional, from Middle School to Intermediate School.

Rebecca Flaugh, SPED Paraprofessional, from Middle School to High School.

Gail Holman, Kindergarten through Eighth Grade ALE Paraprofessional, from Kindergarten through Eighth Grade Paraprofessional to Third to Sixth Grade SPED Professional.

Rachel McIntosh, Kindergarten through Eighth Grade ALE Paraprofessional, from Kindergarten through Eighth Grade Paraprofessional to Third to Sixth Grade SPED Professional.

Classified Resignations

Destiney Bayley, Allen Elementary Library Media Paraprofessional.

Chloe McHaney, Northside Pre-K Paraprofessional.

Martha Cardenas, Food Service.

Jacqulyn Curtis, Food Service.

Lindsey Cawood, Allen Elementary SPED Paraprofessional.

Amanda Ramirez, Allen Elementary SPED Paraprofessional.