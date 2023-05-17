Herald-Leader obituaries for May 17, 2023

Donna Marie Hyde

Donna Marie Hyde, 75, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died May 11, 2023, after an extended illness.

She was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Sacramento, Calif., to Mary Louise Baker.

She married Thomas Hyde on July 18, 1981, and spent several years traveling around the country with him on his job as a lineman.

She was very accomplished in many fields and worked as a paralegal for a time in Siloam Springs, a corrections officer and security officer in North Carolina and Arkansas as well as in the medical field. She and her husband also were very active with a search rescue team with their German Shepherd, Amanda.

She attended Corner Post Cowboy Church of Siloam Springs.

She loved gardening, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. She was a great cook and loved to entertain in her home. She also loved crafting and made beautiful Native American crafts.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Margie Peebles, brothers Jimmy Baker and John Baker.

She is survived by her husband of the home, son Gary Graham (Stephanie) of Sallisaw, Okla., one brother Cecil Lewis Baker of Oaks, Okla., and one sister Cloie Baker of Jay, Okla., and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home. Dale Johnston will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.