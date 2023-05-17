Heritage League donates to nonprofits

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Tina Mix Berrios (left) receives a $1,600 check from the Heritage League on Saturday at the City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Tina Mix Berrios (left) receives a $1,600 check from the Heritage League on Saturday at the City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Tina Mix Berrios (left) receives a $1,600 check from the Heritage League on Saturday at the City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Bernadette Keck (back, center) of the Heritage League presents a $500 check to the American Legion's Honor Guard Commander Jim Gillig on Saturday in front of the Honor Guard's van. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits that day: Friendship Community Care, the Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Bernadette Keck (back, center) of the Heritage League presents a $500 check to the American Legion's Honor Guard Commander Jim Gillig on Saturday in front of the Honor Guard's van. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits that day: Friendship Community Care, the Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Bernadette Keck (back, center) of the Heritage League presents a $500 check to the American Legion's Honor Guard Commander Jim Gillig on Saturday in front of the Honor Guard's van. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits that day: Friendship Community Care, the Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Photo submitted

Bernadette Keck (left) from the Heritage League presents a $1,600 check to Friendship Community Care on Saturday at City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Photo submitted

Bernadette Keck (left) from the Heritage League presents a $1,600 check to Friendship Community Care on Saturday at City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Photo submitted

Bernadette Keck (left) from the Heritage League presents a $1,600 check to Friendship Community Care on Saturday at City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

By Marc Hayot

[email protected]

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Bernadette Keck (back, center) of the Heritage League presents a $500 check to the American Legion's Honor Guard Commander Jim Gillig on Saturday in front of the Honor Guard's van. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits that day: Friendship Community Care, the Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

