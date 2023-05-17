Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage League donates to nonprofits

by Marc Hayot | May 17, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Tina Mix Berrios (left) receives a $1,600 check from the Heritage League on Saturday at the City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Tina Mix Berrios (left) receives a $1,600 check from the Heritage League on Saturday at the City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Tina Mix Berrios (left) receives a $1,600 check from the Heritage League on Saturday at the City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Tina Mix Berrios (left) receives a $1,600 check from the Heritage League on Saturday at the City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Bernadette Keck (back, center) of the Heritage League presents a $500 check to the American Legion's Honor Guard Commander Jim Gillig on Saturday in front of the Honor Guard's van. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits that day: Friendship Community Care, the Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Bernadette Keck (back, center) of the Heritage League presents a $500 check to the American Legion's Honor Guard Commander Jim Gillig on Saturday in front of the Honor Guard's van. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits that day: Friendship Community Care, the Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Bernadette Keck (back, center) of the Heritage League presents a $500 check to the American Legion's Honor Guard Commander Jim Gillig on Saturday in front of the Honor Guard's van. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits that day: Friendship Community Care, the Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Photo submitted

Bernadette Keck (left) from the Heritage League presents a $1,600 check to Friendship Community Care on Saturday at City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Photo submitted

Bernadette Keck (left) from the Heritage League presents a $1,600 check to Friendship Community Care on Saturday at City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Photo submitted

Bernadette Keck (left) from the Heritage League presents a $1,600 check to Friendship Community Care on Saturday at City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

By Marc Hayot

[email protected]

photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Bernadette Keck (back, center) of the Heritage League presents a $500 check to the American Legion's Honor Guard Commander Jim Gillig on Saturday in front of the Honor Guard's van. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits that day: Friendship Community Care, the Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.
photo Photo submitted Bernadette Keck (left) from the Heritage League presents a $1,600 check to Friendship Community Care on Saturday at City Park Gazebo. The Heritage League presented checks to three non-profits: Friendship Community Care, the American Legion Honor Guard and Tailwaggers.

Print Headline: Heritage League donates to nonprofits

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT