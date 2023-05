Hulbert sisters garner University of Arkansas cheer awards

University of Arkansas cheerleaders and sisters Emma Hulbert and Kami Hulbert, both graduates and former cheerleaders at Siloam Springs High School, received recognition at the University of Arkansas Cheer awards ceremony on May 3. Emma Hulbert received "Teammate of the Year" for 2022-2023, while Kami Hulbert received "Top Performer Award."

