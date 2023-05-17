JBU names Posey Dean of Undergraduate Studies

SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas (May 10, 2023) – John Brown University has named Trisha Posey, Ph.D., as the university's next dean of undergraduate studies.

Starting June 1, 2023, Posey will have primary oversight of all on-campus and online undergraduate programs, core curriculum, and international studies. She will report to Robert Norwood, Ph.D., JBU's new vice president for academic affairs, and will partner with him with respect to hiring, managing, and evaluating faculty and program evaluation.

"I have had the pleasure to work with Dr. Posey in many situations in the past, and it is exciting to think about how our skills and ways of thinking will complement each other as we work together in the future," Norwood said.

Posey has served as a faculty member at JBU since 2007 and has been the director of JBU's Honors Scholars Program since 2012, overseeing the honors academic program for over 200 high-achieving students. Posey will continue to dedicate 40% of her time to this role for the next year as JBU transitions the program to new leadership.

"I am excited to move into the role of dean of undergraduate studies, and look forward to supporting our excellent faculty and academic staff as they continue their work of carrying out JBU's mission," Posey said. "I'm especially looking forward to working with Dr. Norwood. After working with him for over 15 years, I have the highest respect for him and his work."

Posey has served in various administrative roles at JBU, including department chair of history, chair of the Faculty Status Committee and Honors Faculty Committee, Deans Council, Campus Diversity Committee and as a member of the Undergraduate Council. She has also partnered with Arkansas Honors Program and Colleges on a variety of programs and serves as the co-chair of the CCCU's Scholars' Semester at Oxford Advisory Board.

"Dr. Posey's passion for education, commitment to student success and collaborative spirit make her an outstanding choice for this role," said JBU President Chip Pollard. "She has been instrumental in leading our Honors Scholar Program and has extensive service in leading various important academic committees on campus. In this new role, she will continue to grow in her leadership in ways that will deepen and extend JBU's mission."

Trisha holds a B.A. in history from Grand Canyon University, an M.Phil. from the University of Kent and a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland.