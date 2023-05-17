McClure sworn in as Ward 4 Trustee

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The West Siloam Springs Board of Trustees welcomed new trustee Jim McClure, during the town meeting Monday, May 15.

McClure will represent the citizens of Ward 4. He was sworn in by Mayor Rhonda Wise at the start of the meeting. McClure is the third person to represent Ward 4 since former Ward 4 representative and mayor Elaine Carr stepped down in 2021.

During the meeting, the trustees also held a hearing on the proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal budget. Kris Kirk, CPA, said this is the time to submit requests or questions about the budget.

Kirk said he met with Town Clerk Laura Poteet, Police Chief Larry Barnett and Director of Public Works Waylon Chandler and they gave Kirk their list of things they might like to see in the budget. The budget will be discussed further at the next meeting in June.

"We will be talking about details and you five will decide what's possible to spend money on," Kirk said. "This would be a great time if any of you would like to put forward something you would like to put into consideration to talk about."

McClure asked if there was a way the town and Cherokee Nation could come together and pay for street lights at the intersection of Highway 412 and U.S. Oklahoma Highway 59 and asked if it could go in the budget now.

Kirk asked if McClure had a dollar amount for the lights. McClure did not. Wise told McClure that when asking for something like this he would need to find out who to talk to about this. In the case of the lights, it would be the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The good thing about the budget is that if they can't get this into the budget at this time, the trustees could amend the budget with a majority vote down the road, Kirk said.

Trustee Marty Thompson said it was time to think about what would generate revenue for the town as far as infrastructure was concerned.

"I know we put an emphasis on residential utilities," Thompson said. "But to me, commercial is what drives the business and the tax revenues, and that's what builds our town."

Kirk said a good civic improvement project would be to build a new town hall. Thompson said he thinks that anything that can bring more businesses to town should be a priority.

The board of trustees and municipal authority voted on and heard the following items:

Approving the meeting minutes for the board of trustees and municipal authority meetings on April 17.

Hearing reports from town officials Kirk, Barnett, Wise and Chandler.

Approving town purchase orders for the month of April: General PO #'s 362-396 in the amount of $103,313; EMS PO# 12 in the amount of $23,117; Tribal PO# 8 in the amount of $750; Park PO#'s 1-2 in the amount of $16,885.

Tabling a public hearing regarding the proposed 2023 FEMA Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Approving the payoff of a police car lease with Arvest Bank.

Approving municipal authority purchase orders for April: Water PO#'s 226-252 in the amount of $54,168; Street PO#'s 104-111 in the amount of $17,632.

Approving Wise to continue to work with Delaware County Solid Waste Trust Authority to come to a solution concerning the contract between the two entities.

Tabling a discussion on accepting a drought resiliency project grant and small-scale water efficiency project.

Tabling a discussion related to a $1,2000,000 water expansion to New Life Ranch.