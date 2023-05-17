Norwood, Tugwell compete in Meet of Champions

Two Siloam Springs athletes participated in the Meet of Champions on Wednesday, May 10, at Cyclone Stadium in Russellville.

Senior Esther Norwood completed in the girls 300-meter hurdles, while junior Silas Tugwell competed in the boys triple jump.

Both athletes earned their spot in the Meet of Champions after competing in the Class 5A state meet on May 4 in Lake Hamilton.

Norwood was the 5A-West Conference champion in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.90 seconds on April 27 in Alma.

She then ran a school record time of 48.04 in the 300 hurdles at the state meet.

At the Meet of Champions, Norwood ran a time of 49.61 seconds and finished seventh in the 300 hurdles. Solara Koser of Fayetteville ran a a time 45.46 and won the event.

Tugwell finished second in the triple jump at the conference meet on April 28 at Van Buren with a distance of 42 feet, 7 inches. Then at state, Tugwell had a mark of 42-11 and finished seventh.

At the Meet of Champions, Tugwell, finished eighth overall with a mark of 41-6.5. Benjamin Redix of White Hall was the top finisher at 47-0.

The Panthers' 4x800-meter relay team of Wilson Cunningham, Chance Cunningham, Levi Fox and Nathan Hawbaker qualified for the Meet of Champions but chose not to participate.