Record number of Golden Eagles named NAIA Scholar-Athletes

John Brown University student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom, setting a new single-year record as 66 Golden Eagles were selected to the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete list for their respective sports for the 2022-23 academic year, the NAIA national office recently announced.

The Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete program recognizes excellence in the classroom by student-athletes who are sophomores or above in academic standing with a 3.5 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale. Student-athletes must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended the institution for one full year.

Women's soccer led all teams with 12 honorees. Women's basketball and men's track and field boasted 10 selections apiece, while women's track and field also featured eight scholar-athletes.

"I am very proud of each and every one of the student-athletes who received this prestigious award," said director of athletics Robyn Daugherty. "The award is recognition for a lot of hard work in the classroom over the last several years. I am honored to have these student-athletes in our athletic programs at JBU and appreciate all of their efforts, both on and off the playing fields."

Of the 66 honored, a record 39 returned to the list from 2021-22, and six student-athletes produced a perfect 4.0. Maddie Altman (women's basketball) and Bella Graber (women's soccer) joined the 4.0 repeat honorees of Hudson Dick (men's tennis), Avery Edwards (women's cross country and track and field), Sarah Smith (women's cross country and track and field) and Delaney Barnes (volleyball).