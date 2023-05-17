Manage Subscription
Winners of the Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship

by Marc Hayot | May 17, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Wilson Cunningham (left) and Dane Kelly stand in acknowledgement of the Governors Distinguished Scholarship on Scholarship Night on Monday at Siloam Springs High School. The Governors Distinguished Scholarship offers students $40,000 paid over a four-year time period. The other winners of the award were Ashley Drake, Luke Main, Kelsey Myers, Keegan Hansen, Rowan Turner and Joy Nam.

