Winners of the Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Wilson Cunningham (left) and Dane Kelly stand in acknowledgement of the Governor's Distinguished Scholarship on Scholarship Night on Monday at Siloam Springs High School. The Governor's Distinguished Scholarship offers students $40,000 paid over a four-year time period. The other winners of the award were Ashley Drake, Luke Main, Kelsey Myers, Keegan Hansen, Rowan Turner and Joy Nam.

