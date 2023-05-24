2023 Siloam Springs High School graduation

FAYETTEVILLE -- Siloam Springs High School held its 115th annual Commencement Exercises at 11 a.m. Saturday at Barnhill Arena on the campus of the University of Arkansas.

After graduates entered the arena, Alyson McWilliams, student council vice president, led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Panther Singers performing the SSHS alma mater.

Karin Miller, principal of Siloam Springs High School, welcomed the crowd to the ceremony and introduced Carlos Zamora, student council president, who delivered the Presdient's Graduation Address.

Miller then presented the graduating class of 2023 and diplomas were awarded by Superintendent Jody Wiggins, School Board President Brian Lamb and members of the School Board.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs High School graduates at SSHS's 115th annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 20, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs High School graduate Emily Myers walks across the stage at SSHS's 115th annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 20, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Honor graduates are recognized at Siloam Springs High School's 115th annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 20, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs High School graduate JaeLynn Avery (right) greets Brian Lamb, school board president, as she walks across the stage as Superintendent Jody Wiggins looks on at SSHS's 115th annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 20, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Karin Miller, principal of Siloam Springs High School, speaks at the school's 115th annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 20, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Graduating senior Alyson McWilliams, student council vice president of Siloam Springs High School, leads the Pledge of Allegiance at SSHS's 115th annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 20, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. Also pictured are school board members Travis Jackson (left) and Chris Whorton.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader A sea of maroon graduation robes and caps covered the floor of Barnhill Arena on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville for Siloam Springs High School's 15th annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 20.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs High School graduates happily toss their caps in the air at the end of the school's 115th annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 20, at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

