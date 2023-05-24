A future leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

MacKenzie Sontag smiles as the announcement is made that she won the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship in the amount of $5,000 during the 47th annual Scholarship Night on Monday, May 8, at Siloam Springs High School. Sontag's name and scholarship was incorrect in the May 17 edition of the Herald-Leader. The paper regrets the error.

