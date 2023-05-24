Arrests and citations

May 15

Meagan Danielle Bergthold, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Daniel Theodore Goodman, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

May 16

Jason Dewayne Glass, 39, arrested in connection with fleeing.

Gregory Christopher Mollica, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

May 17

Brandon Craig Shelly, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

Clarissa Faye Buckaloo, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Xavier James Robinson, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Kasandra Michelle Martin, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 18

Julie Ann Kelly, 39, arrested in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; driving or boating while intoxicated; driving on a suspended license.

Johnathan Neal Williams, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Michael Alfaro, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 19

Grant Michael Dayberry, 33, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Michael Dylan Matthews, 32, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Garry Gene Palone, 63, arrested in connection with parole violation.

May 20

Mackenley King Thompson, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; forgery; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

May 21

Haley Rada-Michelle Hanks, 20, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Giovanni Vazquez, 20, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Roberto Medina Jr, 29, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; criminal use of prohibited weapon; failure to appear.