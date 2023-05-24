Fourth Friday debuts this Friday

A new event will debut at 4 p.m. this Friday at Memorial Park with food trucks, vendors and even live music.

The event known as Fourth Friday will be held from May through October on the fourth Friday of the month. Along with the vendors and live music there will be games for the whole family and bounce houses, according to a press release issued by Megan Whitworth, communications manager for the city.

"We are so excited to see this new event come to life," Lindsey Taylor, director of community development for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce said in the press release. "Not only will this be a fun way to support our local business community, it's also an opportunity for families to come together and enjoy the wonderful community that we have here in Siloam Springs."

This Friday's theme will be Americana as the community gets ready to celebrate Memorial Day three days later. There will be a special ceremony honoring the United States military held at 6:30 p.m. at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. All active and retired personnel are invited to attend.

Following the ceremony the Shannon Wurst Band, an Ozark Americana band, will take the stage. For more information please email [email protected]