Herald-Leader obituaries for May 24, 2023

Johnnie Gene Crowder

Johnnie Gene Crowder, 85, of Gentry, Ark., died May 16, 2023, at his home.

He was born March 29, 1938, in Gentry, to Anderson and Jessie (Shay) Crowder.

He is preceded in death by both parents, ; two sons, Randy Crowder and Jamie McNeil; one brother, Richard Crowder; and one sister, Neva Creek.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, of the home; one son, John McNeil II, of Crescent, Iowa; one daughter, Melanie McNeil, of Gentry; seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Funeral was held Saturday, May 20, 2023, with burial following at Springtown Cemetery.

Richard Leroy Dimmitt

Richard Leroy Dimmitt, age 94, of Springdale, AR. was promoted to Heaven comfortably and peacefully on May 19, 2023, while at home and surrounded by his adoring family.

Richard was born August 15, 1928, in Hamburg, Iowa. He later moved to Arkansas, where he met and married his wife of 69 years, Juanita (Long) Dimmitt. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

While living in Arkansas, Richard met a minister he thought was a good man because of the way he conducted himself at his place of business. So, he began going to his church, The Full Gospel Church of Southwest City, Missouri.

From then on, his life was never the same. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord and God and The Bible became the guiding principle of his life.

He loved God. He loved church. And he loved his family. He never missed an event in which his family was involved. When they were young, or even when they were grown up adults.

He also was a dedicated employee who was still working full time as a butcher in the Siloam Springs IGA, even while in his early 80's.

A kinder, more gentle, more selfless man, you never will meet. He always had a smile and never a bad word about anyone he knew or he met.

He is survived, until we see him again in Heaven, by his wife, Juanita Dimmitt, by his son Rick Dimmitt and by his son Ron Dimmitt, all of Springdale, Arkansas, and of the home.

Marcus Edford Fell, Jr.

Marcus Edford Fell, Jr., 81, of Kansas, Okla., died May 19, 2023, at his home.

He was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Muskogee, Okla., to Marcus Edford Fell, Sr., and Jean (Fletcher) Fell.

He is preceded in death by both parents; one son, Marcus Fell III; and two sisters, Ida Williams, and Lolly Fell.

He is survived by his wife, Frances, of the home; one son, Kirby Fell, of San Diego, Calif.; one daughter, Kelly Dubics, of Spring, Texas; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren

There are no services planned at this time.

Dixie Lee Holcomb

Dixie Lee Holcomb, 82, of Centerton, Ark., died May 18, 2023, at Apple Creek Health and Rehab.

She was born April 29, 1941, in Lanagan, Mo., to Ollie and Delta (Childers) Eppard.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Holcomb; both parents; one niece, Suzie Holcomb; sister, Georgia Ann Birch; sister, Barbara Garten; and one brother, Jimmy Eppard.

She is survived by two sons, Bobby Holcomb and wife Deleah, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., and Frank Holcomb, of San Francisco, Calif.; one daughter, Jeanette Holcomb-Denver, of Gravette, Ark.; one sister, Norma Holcomb and husband Bruce, of Grove, Okla., 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with burial to follow at Butler Creek Cemetery.

Edward Joseph Hurt

Edward Joseph Hurt, 76, of Gentry, Ark., died May 14, 2023, at Circle of Life in Springdale, Ark.

He was born July 25, 1946, in Fairbury, Ill., to Frank Henry Hurt and Gladys (Payment) Hurt.

He was a Vietnam veteran and worked as a nurse for most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tamatha Hurt; son, Shawn Hurt; and brother, Richard Hurt.

He is survived by his wife, Edna, of the home; daughters, Korinne Shirley, of Siloam Springs, Ark., Conita Derrik, of Gentry, Gladys Movall, of Iowa, Ardessa Garcia, of Centerton, Ark., Tanya Mendosa, of Rogers, Ark., and Katalina Hurt, of Oregon; sons, Edward Hurt II, of Fayetteville, Ark., and Matthew Hurt, of Oregon; 23 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at First Christian Church in Gentry.

Robert Eugene Pack

Robert Eugene Pack, 71, of Gentry, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. He was born October 21,1954 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Eugene Winford Pack and Monetta Sue Carner Pack. Robert was a graduate of Decatur High School. He was preceded in death by both parents and his mother-in-law, Erma Jean Robison and first wife, Judy Sanders Pack. Robert helped raise his stepson, John Sanders. He married Janet Robison Winkler in January 1997. They were married 26 yrs. Robert worked for the Arkansas Department of Transportation for 28 yrs. He retired at the age of 50. Robert loved working in his yard and watching NASCAR and fishing.

Robert is survived by his wife, Janet Pack; stepson, John Sanders and wife Quila Sanders and their son Cody Sanders.

A Memorial Service was held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 21st, 2023 Falling Springs Cemetery Decatur, Arkansas.

Jana Adelle Sixkiller

Jana Adelle Sixkiller, 39, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Feb. 15, 1984 in Tahlequah, Okla.

She was raised by Jim and Annie Sixkiller in Chewey, Okla.

She graduated from Westville High School and went on to obtain many certificates and her associates degree.

She enjoyed cooking, fishing and hiking.

She is preceded in death by Jim and Annie Sixkiller, and her brother, Tommy Sixkiller.

She is survived by her dad, Dale Sixkiller of Sallisaw, Okla.; mom, Joann Sixkiller of Tahlequah; her children, Tyara Thomas, Daylon Thomas, Destin Polina, Gabrielle Polina, Nadia Polina; special friend, Matthew Elliot of Springdale; brothers, Marcus Sixkiller of Springdale, and Jeremy Sixkiller and wife, Shantana of Tahlequah; two nieces, numberous cousins, friends and loved ones.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Illinois River Baptist Church in Chewey with Leo Bird officiating.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangements.

