Honor grad luncheon held on Thursday

The Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce held its annual Honor Graduate Luncheon on Thursday, May 18, at New Life Church.

There were 56 seniors honored, according to Chamber President and CEO Arthur Hulbert.

"Hearing the goals and stories of the honor grad students brings a joy and a hope for a brighter future for all of us," Hulbert said.

Event sponsors for the event include Sam's Furniture, which was the presenting sponsor. Alternative Design was the education spotlight sponsor.

Other sponsors included Simmons Foods and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital as the gold sponsors for the event; SWEPCO Flint Creek Power Plant, McKee Foods, La-Z-Boy and Gates Rubber Company were silver sponsors and Arvest Bank served as the plaque sponsor.

The program began with a welcome and invocation, which was followed by a light lunch provided by Catering Concepts.

Larra Donaldson, the co-owner of Sam's Furniture, spoke next followed by Superintendent Jody Wiggins, who congratulated the Class of 2023.

High school principal Karin Miller spoke about how honored she felt watching her first class as principal receive these honors.

Then she turned the event over to Lindsey Taylor, the director of community development for the chamber, who went around to each table for the presenters to introduce the honor graduates and present them with their awards.

"I would like to thank the many business sponsors, teachers, school leadership, volunteers, ambassadors, and chamber staff team for making this event possible for the graduating students," Hulbert said.