LETTER: Mass killings — The biblical truth

Mass killings -- The biblical truth

In Gene Linzey's Religion article, "Why mass killings?" (May 10, 2023), he calls them "demonic" and "Lucifer's joy." He blames mass killings on the "The belief that no one created the universe; the evolutionary process."

But Linzey contradicts his God who claims he oversees the life and death of every human being. For example:

"There is no other god but me! I am the one who kills and gives life; I am the one who wounds and heals; no one can be rescued from my powerful hand!" Deuteronomy 32:39 NLT.

The Assemblies of God Position Paper on The Sanctity of Life states, "God has sovereign power over life. He is both giver and sustainer of life; He alone has the power to determine its beginning and ending."

The Southern Baptist Convention Resolution on the sanctity of Life, "God alone is the Author of life and He alone numbers our days, from the moment of conception until natural death." Mother nature has nothing to do with life or death, God the Father is sovereign over all aspects of life.

"You saw me before I was born and scheduled each day of my life before I began to breathe. Every day was recorded in your book!" Psalm 139:16.

The most conservative estimate of the population at the time of God's flood is from Answers in Genesis website at between 4-5 billion. Subtract the eight on the Ark and you have a mass killing.

The AR-15 style military guns designed for killing as many people as quickly as possible are the weapons of choice for mass shooters. These weapons are also worshipped by the religious right Christians. "We don't need gun control, we need to return to God, we need more thoughts and prayers," that is their go to mantra after every mass shooting including schools. So much for the sanctity of life!

"Lucifer's Joy" What a crock of B.S.! Here is what the Bible says about Linzey's God, "And as the Lord took delight in doing you good and multiplying you, so the Lord will take delight in bringing ruin upon you and destroying you." Deuteronomy 28:63.

Read the entire Chapter 28 of Deuteronomy and try to think about what you are reading! Better yet, read the Bible from beginning to end, think about it and stop relying on false prophets for what to believe.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs