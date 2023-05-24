Memorial Day program to be held Monday

The American Legion Post 29 will hold its annual Memorial Day Program at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

This year's program will feature Colonel David Pelky USAR as the keynote speaker for the event as well as remarks by Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation and State Senator Tyler Dees (R-35), according to a copy of the program provided by the American Legion.

Other speakers will include Tim Rogers and special music will be played by Randy Steele, the program states. Chaplain Madden Waits will perform the invocation and benediction.

Siloam Springs VFW Post 1674 Commander Keith Schultz and Charles Ricks will read the names of veterans killed in action listed at the Siloam Springs Killed in Action Memorial, while Ron Evans will sound the bell after each name is read.

Closing Taps will be a live echo performance by Payton and Paige Lesso. Paige Lesso is Tim Rogers' granddaughter, according to the program.