Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Memorial Day program to be held Monday

by Marc Hayot | May 24, 2023 at 9:40 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Former American Legion Post 29 Commander Less Carroll addresses the crowd at the Memorial Day program in 2022. This year's program will be held on Monday, May 29 and will feature Colonel David Pelky as the keynote speaker.

The American Legion Post 29 will hold its annual Memorial Day Program at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

This year's program will feature Colonel David Pelky USAR as the keynote speaker for the event as well as remarks by Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation and State Senator Tyler Dees (R-35), according to a copy of the program provided by the American Legion.

Other speakers will include Tim Rogers and special music will be played by Randy Steele, the program states. Chaplain Madden Waits will perform the invocation and benediction.

Siloam Springs VFW Post 1674 Commander Keith Schultz and Charles Ricks will read the names of veterans killed in action listed at the Siloam Springs Killed in Action Memorial, while Ron Evans will sound the bell after each name is read.

Closing Taps will be a live echo performance by Payton and Paige Lesso. Paige Lesso is Tim Rogers' granddaughter, according to the program.

Print Headline: Memorial Day program to be held Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT