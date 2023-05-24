SSHS tennis players garner season awards

The Siloam Springs tennis team held it's awards banquet at T.J.'s Pizza on Wednesday, May 17.

The following awards were handed out:

All-Conference girls singles -- Olha Los.

All-Conference girls doubles -- Maribel Riley, Ava Anglin.

Most Valuable Players -- Olha Los, Bryan Tran.

Most Improved -- Ezekiel Becan, Jadon Gill.

Panther Spirit -- Lauren Naustvik.

Maroon and Gray winners -- Ava Anglin, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, Kamryn Hernandez, Olha Los, Brayden Bold, Jadon Gill, Brayden Ratliff.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs tennis player Lauren Naustvik earned the Panther Spirit Award for the 2022 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs girls doubles team of Maribel Riley and Ava Anglin earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West for the 2022 tennis season last fall.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The winning team of the Siloam Springs' tennis team's Maroon-Gray match were (from left) Jadon Gill, Ava Anglin, Olha Los, Brayden Bold, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, assistant coach Kelly Junkermann and Brayden Ratliff. Not pictures is Kamryn Hernandez.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Olha Los, who was Class 5A state girls singles tennis champion, earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West Conference for the 2022 season.

