Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SSHS tennis players garner season awards

by Graham Thomas | May 24, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs boys tennis players Jadon Gill and Ezekiel Becan (not pictured) were the most improved players for the 2022 season.

The Siloam Springs tennis team held it's awards banquet at T.J.'s Pizza on Wednesday, May 17.

The following awards were handed out:

All-Conference girls singles -- Olha Los.

All-Conference girls doubles -- Maribel Riley, Ava Anglin.

Most Valuable Players -- Olha Los, Bryan Tran.

Most Improved -- Ezekiel Becan, Jadon Gill.

Panther Spirit -- Lauren Naustvik.

Maroon and Gray winners -- Ava Anglin, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, Kamryn Hernandez, Olha Los, Brayden Bold, Jadon Gill, Brayden Ratliff.

photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs tennis player Lauren Naustvik earned the Panther Spirit Award for the 2022 season.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs girls doubles team of Maribel Riley and Ava Anglin earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West for the 2022 tennis season last fall.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The winning team of the Siloam Springs' tennis team's Maroon-Gray match were (from left) Jadon Gill, Ava Anglin, Olha Los, Brayden Bold, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, assistant coach Kelly Junkermann and Brayden Ratliff. Not pictures is Kamryn Hernandez.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Olha Los, who was Class 5A state girls singles tennis champion, earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West Conference for the 2022 season.
photo Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs tennis players Olha Los (left) and Bryan Tran were named Most Valuable Player for the 2022 tennis season last fall.

Print Headline: SSHS tennis players garner season awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT