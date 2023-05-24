SSHS tennis players garner season awards

The Siloam Springs tennis team held it's awards banquet at T.J.'s Pizza on Wednesday, May 17.
The following awards were handed out:
All-Conference girls singles -- Olha Los.
All-Conference girls doubles -- Maribel Riley, Ava Anglin.
Most Valuable Players -- Olha Los, Bryan Tran.
Most Improved -- Ezekiel Becan, Jadon Gill.
Panther Spirit -- Lauren Naustvik.
Maroon and Gray winners -- Ava Anglin, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, Kamryn Hernandez, Olha Los, Brayden Bold, Jadon Gill, Brayden Ratliff.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader
Siloam Springs tennis player Lauren Naustvik earned the Panther Spirit Award for the 2022 season.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader
The Siloam Springs girls doubles team of Maribel Riley and Ava Anglin earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West for the 2022 tennis season last fall.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader
The winning team of the Siloam Springs' tennis team's Maroon-Gray match were (from left) Jadon Gill, Ava Anglin, Olha Los, Brayden Bold, Cindy Chavez-Vasquez, assistant coach Kelly Junkermann and Brayden Ratliff. Not pictures is Kamryn Hernandez.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader
Siloam Springs senior Olha Los, who was Class 5A state girls singles tennis champion, earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West Conference for the 2022 season.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader
Siloam Springs tennis players Olha Los (left) and Bryan Tran were named Most Valuable Player for the 2022 tennis season last fall.