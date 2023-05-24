Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' newest school board member Aric Bergthold (left) is sworn in by Judge A.J. Anglin (right) as Bergthold's wife and children look on. Bergthold will replace Audra Farrell as the Zone 3 representative on the school board. Bergthold's first meeting will be in June.

Print Headline: The school board’s newest member

