Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The school board’s newest member

by Marc Hayot | May 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' newest school board member Aric Bergthold (left) is sworn in by Judge A.J. Anglin (right) as Bergthold's wife and children look on. Bergthold will replace Audra Farrell as the Zone 3 representative on the school board. Bergthold's first meeting will be in June.

Siloam Springs' newest school board member Aric Bergthold (left) is sworn in by Judge A.J. Anglin (right) as Bergthold's wife and children look on. Bergthold will replace Audra Farrell as the Zone 3 representative on the school board. Bergthold's first meeting will be in June.

Print Headline: The school board’s newest member

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT