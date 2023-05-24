Track and field athletes celebrate 2023 season

The Siloam Springs track and field team held its awards banquet on Tuesday, May 16, at the home of coaches Chuck and Sharon Jones.

The following awards were given out:

Outstanding Throwers -- Reese Sutulovich (girls), Noah Race (boys).

Outstanding Jumpers -- Jeri Roy (girls), Silas Tugwell (boys).

Outstanding Sprinters -- Esther Norwood (girls), Mikey McKinley (boys).

Outstanding Distance -- Avery Carter (girls), Wilson Cunningham (boys).

Most Improved Athletes -- Amy Blaha (girls), Drew Claborn (boys).

Heart of a Panther Award -- Esther Norwood (girls), Levi Fox (boys).

Newcomers of the Year -- Crystal Solorzano (girls), Nathan Hawbaker (boys).

High Point Winners -- Jeri Roy (girls), Jack O'Brien (boys).

5A-West Girls All-Conference -- Esther Norwood (300-meter hurdles, long jump, 4x400-meter relay), Jeri Roy (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles), long jump, triple jump, 4x400-meter), Ava Scarberough (4x400-meter relay), Crystal Solorzano (4x400-meter relay) and Reese Sutulovich (shot put).

5A-West Boys All-Conference -- Silas Tugwell (triple jump), Nathan Hawbaker (4x800-meter relay), Wilson Cunningham (4x800-meter relay, 800-meter run), Levi Fox (4x800-meter relay), Chance Cunningham (4x800-meter relay).

5A-West Girls All-Conference honorable mention -- Reese Sutulovich (discus), Crystal Solorzano (4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay), Ava Scarberough (4x200-meter relay, 800-meter run), Breanna Sanchez (4x100-meter relay), Amy Blaha (4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay), Anahi Quinonez (4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay).

5A-West Boys All-Conference honorable mention -- Cooper Church (4x100-meter relay), Marcus Molina (4x400-meter relay), Levi Fox (4x200-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay), Jonathon Graves (4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay), Jack O'Brien (high jump), Wilson Cunningham (4x400-meter relay), Nathan Hawbaker (4x400-meter relay), Silas Tugwell (4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay), Mikey McKinley (110-meter hurdles, 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay), Jonathan Bishop (shot put).

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs track coaches Chuck and Sharon Jones hosted the senior high track team for a postseason awards dinner at their home on Tuesday, May 16. The track team will be under new leadership next season as Chuck Jones is retiring and Sharon Jones will only be coaching cross country.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs girls track athletes received 5A-West All-Conference honorable mention for the 2023 track season: (from left) Reese Sutulovich (discus), Crystal Solorzano (4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay), Ava Scarberough (4x200-meter relay, 800-meter run), Breanna Sanchez (4x100-meter relay) and Amy Blaha (4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay). Not pictured is Anahi Quinonez (4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay).



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The following Siloam Springs girls track athletes earned All-Conference honors in the 5A-West Conference: (from left) Reese Sutulovich (shot put), Esther Norwood (300-meter hurdles, long jump, 4x400-meter relay), Jeri Roy (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, long jump, triple jump, 4x400-meter relay), Ava Scarberough (4x400-meter relay) and Crystal Solorzano (4x400-meter relay).



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs seniors Levi Fox (left) and Esther Norwood earned the Heart of a Panther award for the 2023 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs track athletes Jack O'Brien (left) and Jeri Roy were the High Point winners for the 2023 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs track and field athletes Amy Blaha and Drew Claborn (not pictured) were named Most Improved for the 2023 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs track and field athletes Nathan Hawbaker (left) and Crystal Solorzano were named Newcomer of the Year for the 2023 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior track and field athletes Silas Tugwell (left) and Jeri Roy earned the Outstanding Jumper Award for the 2023 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs track and field athletes Wilson Cunningham (left) and Avery Carter were the Outstanding Distance runners for the 2023 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Esther Norwood and sophomore Mikey McKinley (not pictured) earned the Outstanding Sprinter award for the 2023 season.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs track and field athletes Noah Race and Reese Sutulovich earned the Outstanding Throwers awards for the 2023 track and field season.

