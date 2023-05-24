Whataburger holds grand opening Tuesday, May 16

Whataburger held its grand opening celebration on Tuesday, May 16, to celebrate their its Siloam Springs location.

The celebration featured the raising of the American flag by The American Legion Post 29 Honor Guard, an appearance by Vice Mayor David Allen, members of the Siloam Springs School Choir performing the National Anthem and two check presentations.

Kim Kannarr, Whataburger's regional brand manager, emceed the event. The event began with an introduction by Kannarr. Then the audience moved outside to witness the Honor Guard raise the American Flag and hear members of the Siloam Springs School Choir sing the National Anthem.

After the ceremony, Kannarr introduced Alex Addison, the managing partner for the Siloam Springs Whataburger, and presented him a plaque welcoming the new restaurant into the Whataburger family.

Addison introduced his management staff and spoke about how happy he was to be a part of the Siloam Springs community.

As part of its grand opening, Whataburger chose to make a donation to a local community organization, Kannarr said. Whataburger chose the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County and donated $1,000 to the organization. Boys and Girls Club CEO Chris Shimmer and Director of Operations Stephen Johnston accepted the check.

Kannarr then introduced Allen, who spoke about enjoying Whataburger on school trips and marveled how the Siloam Springs Whataburger had the words "One nation under God" stenciled on the window.

Whataburger planned a second check presentation at the grand opening, this time to a teacher at the school district. Choral Director Julianna Tufts was invited to draw the name of the winning teacher. Rebecca Davis of the Siloam Springs Intermediate School was chosen as the winner. Davis won $1,000, but was not present to receive the check.

Lindsey Taylor, the director of community development for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, said a few words and then invited everyone outside for Whataburger's ribbon cutting.

After the ribbon cutting, Kannarr handed out gift bags and trays of cinnamon rolls to the attendees and thanked everyone for attending.