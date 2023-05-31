Manage Subscription
Arrests and citations

by Staff Reports | May 31, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

May 23

Dalesha Jean Welch, 33, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (Methamphetamine/Cocaine); possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Rae Miller, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tony Eugene Barnes, 57, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 24

Bryant Lewis Rector, 21, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Jennifer Gaylene Walls, 25, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Travis Mitchell Selk, 29, arrested in connection with parole revoke.

James Jonathan Brooks, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Fay Brazil, 24, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

May 25

Ashley Nichole Tilghman, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 26

D'Angelo Eric Ponce, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 27

Taylor Litokwa Michael, 31, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Theodore Lamont Chase, 37, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

April Ann Dollarhide, 44, cited in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.

Tristen Duane Thompson, 23, cited in connection with theft of property.

Austin Trujillo McDaniel, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Rowena Aten, 29, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

